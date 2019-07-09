By 8 a.m., people had started streaming into Fort Pierre. By 9:30 a.m., the curbs of Deadwood and Main Streets were packed. By the time the parade started a little after 10, even standing room was getting hard to find. One observer outside the Fort Pierre Cowboy Country Store quipped, “Half …
CONTACT US: 605-224-7301
To help limit the spread of West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne diseases, teams in Pierre and Fort Pierre have begun chemical “fogging” t…
Representatives of the Verendrye Museum Board of Directors, along with many Fort Pierre and Stanley County residents and representatives of the Fort Pierre Development Corporation, unveiled a …
UPDATE: This story has been updated to correct the date of the public hearing on the dog park. It will be on July 9, not July 16. Updated 11:45 a.m., July 3
The Right Turn, Pierre, has been holding 50/50 raffles during Trapper baseball home games in Pierre.
Members of the Pierre School District board approved a fiscal year 2019-2020 total budget of $30,191,845, a 3.8 percent increase ($1,098,387) …
The South Dakota FFA actively engages youth in agriculture, and has done so for more than 90 years.
Four South Dakota properties — including the American Legion cabin in Pierre — were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places…
Isaac Buchholtz, an incoming senior at T.F. Riggs High School, Pierre, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in the W…
The Pierre Parks and Recreation Department holds activities all summer. Session II began July 8 and runs through August 1. Check online at www…
Long-time Pierre resident and acclaimed state-wide philanthropist Mansour Lincoln Karim passed away at 90 on July 5, in Rapid City.
FRANKFORT, S.D. — Conservation is a conscious choice for the Johnsons, this year’s winner of the South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. Alan…
Let’s be honest: Most Upper Midwest farmers and ranchers didn’t pay much attention when the 2017 Census of Agriculture was released this sprin…
The littlest tykes were made to feel at home at the Discovery Center, during the Itty Bitty Einsteins preschool science class, Saturday, July 6.
In 2001, the Hopeless to Home Animal Rescue in Pierre was founded by now-president Lacey Boxley. With the help of vice president Brenda Mannin…
NEW YORK - Seventy-four years after he saw the flag raised on Iwo Jima, a World War II veteran has an Independence Day message for America: Th…
SIOUX FALLS — In 1908, South Dakota became the first U.S. state to let citizens vote directly on laws through the initiative and referendum pr…
Weekly Federal Grain Inspections Services’ (FGIS) data shows that U.S. shipments of soybeans inspected for export to China have perked higher …
The United States Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, closed a breach at Levee L601 near Bartlett, Iowa, on July 3.
While some have told Lannie Mielke that it’s better to deal with too much water than not enough, he disagrees.
Young grasshoppers have begun chewing up bean rows on the edges of fields in northeast North Dakota.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General William P. Barr’s Advisory Subcommittee on Native American Issues (NAIS) convened during the U.S. Attorney…
The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted a triangular on Monday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre against the Minot Post 26 Vistas and Watertown Post 17.
The Pierre Trappers played the Fremont Moo in a pair of games this past weekend at Moller Field in Fremont.
The Pierre Post 8 baseball team hosted Sioux Falls East Post 15 and the Minot Post 26 Vistas in a triangular at Hyde Stadium on Sunday evening.
Latest Breaking News
The Leverage Telehealth & Telemedicine Task Force meets Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. CT, in Room 413 of the State Capitol in Pierre, acc…
Residents of Pierre and Fort Pierre have expressed some concern about heavy road working equipment that was stationary all fall, but is now mo…
HOVEN, S.D. –The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a milling and asphalt overlay project on Highway 20 will begin Thursday, July 11.
Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed July 26 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Day in South Dakota.
The Pierre Parks and Recreation Department holds activities all summer. Session II began July 8 and runs through August 1. Check online at www…
The littlest tykes were made to feel at home at the Discovery Center, during the Itty Bitty Einsteins preschool science class, Saturday, July 6.
By 8 a.m., people had started streaming into Fort Pierre. By 9:30 a.m., the curbs of Deadwood and Main Streets were packed. By the time the pa…