+14
"Half of Pierre is here!"
  • By Dave Byrnes david.byrnes@capjournal.com
  • Updated

By 8 a.m., people had started streaming into Fort Pierre. By 9:30 a.m., the curbs of Deadwood and Main Streets were packed. By the time the parade started a little after 10, even standing room was getting hard to find. One observer outside the Fort Pierre Cowboy Country Store quipped, “Half …

+4
Fort Pierre unveils historic school bell
  • By Dave Byrnes david.byrnes@capjournal.com
  • Updated

Representatives of the Verendrye Museum Board of Directors, along with many Fort Pierre and Stanley County residents and representatives of the Fort Pierre Development Corporation, unveiled a …

+2
Dogs, unleashed
  • By Dave Byrnes david.byrnes@capjournal.com
  • Updated

UPDATE: This story has been updated to correct the date of the public hearing on the dog park. It will be on July 9, not July 16. Updated 11:45 a.m., July 3 

SD legislators vs. voters?
  • By Roz Brown, Greater Dakota News Service

SIOUX FALLS — In 1908, South Dakota became the first U.S. state to let citizens vote directly on laws through the initiative and referendum pr…

US 83 work begins

    Residents of Pierre and Fort Pierre have expressed some concern about heavy road working equipment that was stationary all fall, but is now mo…

    +2
    Summer recreation Session II beginning

    • By Del Bartels, Capital Journal

    The Pierre Parks and Recreation Department holds activities all summer. Session II began July 8 and runs through August 1. Check online at www…

    +14
