Investigators comb through the debris at the site of the home explosion in Stanley County. The residence is located at 29774 S.D. Hwy 1806.
Managing Editor
At least one person has died in a house explosion south of Fort Pierre Wednesday, according to eye witness reports from KELOLAND's Bob Mercer.
According to the KELOLAND article, Mercer saw a body being removed from the rubble where the house once stood.
Mercer's article also contained a photo of the wreckage.
The Stanley County Sheriff's Office deferred questions to the State Fire Marshall, who is investigating the cause of the explosion.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
