U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., now has membership on several committees for the 118th Congress. While he was home before the President’s Day holiday, the Capital Journal caught up with him to discuss how his work on those committees affect the lives of those in central South Dakota.

His work on the Indian Affairs committee includes honoring treaty and trust obligations to Native American tribes, as well as his work with tribal leaders to uphold tribal sovereignty. Rounds reintroduced the Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Improvement Act, bipartisan legislation geared towards helping Native American veterans attain homeownership.

Phil Torres

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

