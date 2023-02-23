U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., worked on legislation that would reform the NADL program administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs and make it more accessible to Native American veterans living on trust land.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., worked on legislation that would reform the NADL program administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs and make it more accessible to Native American veterans living on trust land.
"I thank my colleagues on the committee for their bipartisan support of our legislation and look forward to working across the aisle to get this bill signed into law,” U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds said about the Native American Direct Loan Improvement Act.
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., now has membership on several committees for the 118th Congress. While he was home before the President’s Day holiday, the Capital Journal caught up with him to discuss how his work on those committees affect the lives of those in central South Dakota.
His work on the Indian Affairs committee includes honoring treaty and trust obligations to Native American tribes, as well as his work with tribal leaders to uphold tribal sovereignty. Rounds reintroduced the Native American Direct Loan (NADL) Improvement Act, bipartisan legislation geared towards helping Native American veterans attain homeownership.
“What we would like to do is simplify the process for getting loans to Native Americans who are on the reservations,” Rounds said.
This legislation would reform the NADL program administered by the Department of Veterans Affairs and make it more accessible to Native American veterans living on trust land. Rounds said that homeownership is part of the American dream and a key to building wealth.
“Here’s the challenge. Most of the land that’s in a reservation is on what we call a tribal trust land. Where the federal government holds the land in the name of the Federal trust for Native Americans. So it’s called tribal trust land. When the federal government carries that and operates it, it's really difficult for a lending institution to say we can get a mortgage on land that the individual who wants to put the house on it really doesn’t own. They don’t have clear title to it,” Rounds said.
The act allows Native American veterans to use the NADL program to refinance other existing mortgages on the same property. It also expands the VA’s existing NADL program outreach to include collaborating with local service providers that are familiar with the mortgage lending process on trust land.
“They have figured out, and they work regularly to get loans for these Native Americans. And they understand how tribal politics work, they understand how to work within the federal bureaucracy to where you can actually get permission to put a lean or a mortgage on the land when you put a house on it for the value of that house,” Rounds said.
He said the legislation seeks to improve the NADL program and offers assistance to Native American veterans who are looking to qualify for mortgage financing.
In terms of the VA, Rounds explained that the state is home to one of the largest populations of veterans per capita in the country.
“The most expensive peacetime expenditures is still cheaper than one war,” Rounds said.
He pointed to his time as South Dakota's governor, when he sent more than 5,000 men and women off to foreign lands to fight.
“I always hoped that they would have the best of uniforms, equipment and so forth. And that wasn’t always the case,” Rounds said.
One topic he’s discussed in Washington centered around housing needs ahead of the B-21 Raider stealth bomber’s arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Rounds is aware of the needs of those discharged as well.
“The other side of that is when they come home, we’ve made commitments to them. And when they come home and they have earned benefits, the Veterans Administration is responsible for making sure that those benefits are available and that they are efficiently delivered. And we got a long way to go in making that happen. We don’t do a good job right now in making it easy to get healthcare through the VA We don’t do a good job in terms of making the benefits readily available. And a lot of it is just bureaucracy,” Rounds said.
While he described how veterans can submit their medical bills through the VA, Rounds offered no specifics as to how to cut through the red tape.
Vietnam War Veteran Gene Murphy with the Disabled American Veterans office in Sioux Falls is grateful for the effort that Rounds has put in on their behalf.
“We’re real concerned with this PACT Act. That's for the younger vets with the burn pits and those issues. And there’s a lot of issues. They came with over 24 different presumptions and then they also had some for the Vietnam vets,” Murphy said.
The PACT act adds to the list of health conditions that the VA connects to burn pit exposures. Murphy said that staffing and funding remain some of the biggest hurdles to overcome.
“Look at the VA here in Sioux Falls. Three months ago, I think they were understaffed by 300 employees. Of January 11, I know they had like 58 vacancies in the nursing program and most of the vacancies were in what they call CLC, which is community living center. Which is like a nursing home. So they should have roughly 60 beds open and they got maybe 40 beds,” Murphy said.
He said that the VA needs to change their hiring practices.
“They got to change a policy there. I mean at one time our VA here in Sioux Falls was number one in the nation,” Murphy said.
He said that there needs to be better cooperation between the VA and the private sector.
“I think a lot of the veterans from the Pierre area go to Ft. Meade VA in Sturgis, which is part of the VA Black Hills healthcare system,” Murphy said.
Murphy, a Purple Heart recipient, said he sees similarities between the Vietnam War’s Agent Orange and the burn pits seen in recent Middle East combat.
“There’s many things in that PACT Act that will help them, but we got to get them in and get them screened,” Murphy said.
