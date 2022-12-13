featured Winter storm may impact newspaper delivery By Capital Journal staff Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The predicted winter storm may cause delays in the delivery of your printed newspaper for the next several days, especially if travel becomes hazardous.Newspapers will be printed as usual and held until it has been safe to retrieve and deliver them to the post office. We will do everything possible to get them to you as fast as we safely can.But the e-edition of each day's paper will be published on our website as usual. You can find those here.We will continuously update our website with the latest on the storm; our latest story is here. You can also keep up with storm coverage in our newsletters and on Facebook.All print subscribers have access to the e-edition and all the coverage on our website.If you haven't registered your account yet, please do so on this page.Thanks again for your patience, and if you have any questions, call our circulation folks at (605) 224-7301. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Storm Website Winter Newspapers Publishing Edition Delivery Subscriber Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. - PAID ADVERTISEMENT -Lee Real Estate More e-editions Today's Edition Capital Journal 13 hrs ago Most Popular Deals purchase Silver Spur in Ft. Pierre Iconic South Dakota banker retiring UPDATED: Storm closures Dakota Spirits becomes destination distillery Down by the Old Missouri Pierre opens tap to new water source Ft. Pierre Councilman proposes building city shop More than 1,000 perform for Christmas at the Capitol Buffs gymnasts have high hopes for season after first meet Bad River Cannabis opens in Ft. Pierre - PAID ADVERTISEMENT - Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce
