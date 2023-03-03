PIERRE — On Wednesday, the South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors passed the first reading of a procedure that will provide a structure for adding new sports and fine arts activities.

“There’s not really a formalized process,” SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos told the board. “We thought a more structured policy in place would help us.”

