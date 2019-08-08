Annual undergraduate college costs across Great Plains

This chart shows the average annual cost of tuition, fees and room and board for freshmen at public colleges across seven Great Plains states. While South Dakota ranks low on this chart, state officials say the state is the most expensive in net college costs due to low levels of grants and scholarships available.

STATE TOTAL COST/YEAR

Minnesota $18,973

Iowa $18,521

Nebraska $16,918

Wyoming $16,387

South Dakota $16,251

North Dakota $15,048

Montana $14,329

Total cost includes tuition, fees, room and board for 2019 fiscal year

Tags

Load comments