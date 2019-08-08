Annual undergraduate college costs across Great Plains
This chart shows the average annual cost of tuition, fees and room and board for freshmen at public colleges across seven Great Plains states. While South Dakota ranks low on this chart, state officials say the state is the most expensive in net college costs due to low levels of grants and scholarships available.
STATE TOTAL COST/YEAR
Minnesota $18,973
Iowa $18,521
Nebraska $16,918
Wyoming $16,387
South Dakota $16,251
North Dakota $15,048
Montana $14,329
Total cost includes tuition, fees, room and board for 2019 fiscal year
