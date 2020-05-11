6 seek 2 District 24 House seats

As the June 2 primary election approaches, six people are running for the two District 24 South Dakota House of Representatives seats. District 24 includes Hughes, Stanley, Hyde and Sully counties. Rep. Mary DuVall, after serving two terms, can't run again; she is therefore running for the senate seat held by Jeff Monroe of Pierre, also term-limited and running for a house seat.
Rep. Tim Rounds, after two terms, can't run for re-election.
The Republican challengers for the two house seats, besides Monroe, are: Dr. Noel Chicoine of Pierre, Will Mortenson of Pierre, Mike Weisgram of Fort Pierre, and Bob Lowery of Pierre.
There are two open seats because current Rep. Mary Duvall of Pierre is instead running (unopposed) for the District 24 Senate seat. The two winners of the primary election will face the Democratic candidate, Amanda Bachmann of Pierre, in the general election for the two District 24 House seats.
Only registered Republicans are permitted to vote in the Republican primary.
The four counties in District 24 have an estimated total population of 23,276; 15,475 of them are registered voters, 63%, or 9,791, registered Republicans.
Absentee voting began in South Dakota on April 17. The deadline to register to vote is May 18.
Each Republican candidate addressed the same four questions. Their answers are presented in the order that their names are on the ballot.
WHAT MAKES YOU QUALIFIED FOR THIS SEAT?
Jeff Monroe
I reflect the values of the majority of the district and state (both social and fiscal) including Second Amendment rights, low taxes, life issues and property rights. I'm accessible; I return calls and listen and act to any extent possible. I'm willing to accept input and advice, and use it many times in the Legislature. I have decades of experience going back farther than any other legislator. Legislative friendships and influence goes with those decades of experience. I have a historical understanding of hundreds of issues presented to the legislature each session, and have worked with them.
Noel Chicoine
I’ve been a physician & problem-solver for 39 years -- research, continued learning, and application of facts and educated guesses to develop solutions. It has also required consultation with experts in various fields for their opinions. It’s required being an equal member of a team of physicians, as well as being a team leader of the support staff, and expecting and respecting the input of others. A legislator has the same requirements. He needs to research the problems and ask for the opinions of various experts in the field. He needs to work with other legislators, get the opinion of legal counsel, and then work with support staff to enact the legislation. Most of this is done behind the scenes. The respect and friendship I have generated from my patients and the hospital and clinic staff is evidence to my ability to work with others at all levels of the process. I have owned and run a business and have knowledge of finances, staffing, and public opinions. I have an agricultural background and understand some of the hurdles our agricultural neighbors must endure. I have been educated as a scientist and evaluate things from a scientific and evidence based philosophy. I look both at the immediate costs as well as the future costs of a decision. I understand the problems of our disabled and poor, who are often ignored or minimized by our government, have to endure and am sympathetic to their needs.
Will Mortenson
I have broad experience in state-level policy. I worked on agriculture, education, and workforce policy for Gov. Dennis Daugaard for several years. I also have broad life experience. I work two jobs - as a full-time attorney practicing estate and business law and as a part-time cow hand on our cow-calf operation in Stanley County. I am a husband and father to a 2-year-old son, Augie. I serve our community through membership in Rotary and the Oahe Shrine Club. I also serve on the Capital Area Counseling and Boys & Girls Club boards of directors. I have the experience - in life and in policy - to make a difference for District 24.
Mike Weisgram
I offer my perspective to the voters of District 24. As a voter, I try to conclude what candidate represents my values and judgment. Does he or she act in a responsible manner? In the public forum, who has demonstrated integrity, honesty, and genuine respect for their fellow citizens, as well as moving the state forward? Who can commit their time, talent, and vision to be a servant to the customers of District 24? My resume includes being a salesman, manager, and owner of a long-time business in Pierre. I am a current city councilman in Fort Pierre, president of my homeowner’s association, on the governing board of Avera St. Mary’s, and active in my church (St. John’s Catholic Church). Also, I am a lifelong resident of Pierre/Fort Pierre; married to my, wife, Judy for 41 years; father of two children; grandfather of six. I am faith and family-centered, with community service and betterment a priority.
Bob Lowery
I have spent 43 years in education as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator, 18 of those years as Assistant Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association. While my previous experience has not been political in nature it has provided me with valuable experience I believe will benefit me in the legislature. I would consider my years in education and being in the legislature both as public service. When serving the public it is all about developing positive relationships with people. I believe history will show I have the ability to bring various groups together to discuss important issues, develop those relationships and arrive at a solution that benefits everyone.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO BRING IN MORE JOBS AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING?
Monroe
I was on the affordable housing summer study a couple of years ago. We concluded with the contractors that instead of raising taxes, it would be better to eliminate expensive red tape and legal requirements which would make them able to build without such horrendous start-up expenses and be able to decrease payments for the tenants.
Chicoine
Our unemployment rate had been as low as 3.3% as of March 2020. Unfortunately, many of those jobs have been predominantly in the lowest income category. Twenty-one percent of our residents make under $30,000/year, and 71% make under $40,000/year. Residents with a technical training or with a college degree are also at a wage disadvantage compared to other states. We are currently third from the bottom in average per capita income. Our average annual pay is $40,700 compared to the national average of $55,400. We don’t suffer from a lack of jobs; we suffer from a lack of adequate income from those jobs. We need to focus on a cost effective quality education in sciences and health care, technology and engineering to prepare our young, and those who wish to further their economic position, with higher paying jobs. We need to continue and increase our promotion of our state’s excellent work ethic, educated population, and quality of life to higher-paying businesses. I believe this is how we can increase the average wages.On discussion with rental unit owners, the question is whether a need exists for more "low cost" housing, at least in central South Dakota. There are lots of empty rental apartments available, and home sales have been slow. Unfortunately, it costs $70,000 to $100,000 per apartment to build a rental complex. With taxes and upkeep expenses, and to give a reasonable rate of return on the investment, the landlord needs at least 10% of that in rent yearly. Plus the cost of a lot to build on is high. Tax incentives to build low cost housing or subsidize rents needs to be paid by the government, or in other words, the taxpayers. I’m not in favor of that.
Mortenson
South Dakota has always done a good job of keeping taxes low and regulations reasonable. I'll fight to keep it that way. If we let property taxes run away, then home ownership will be made more difficult. If we increase the sales tax, our workers will have less take-home pay and will seek employment elsewhere. In short, I do not believe there is a government program for every problem. South Dakota can add jobs and housing by keeping our business climate strong.
Weisgram
New jobs and affordable housing are similar issues and crossover in economic development. Before the pandemic, workforce development was a very pressing dilemma, but seemingly the economic slowdown/shutdown may reshuffle the deck somewhat. Encouraging existing jobs to be filled and growing the economy to offer new jobs is worked on daily by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) and local development corporations. My plans are to encourage and expand on current programs offered by South Dakota Housing and possibly incentivizing entrepreneurs and developers to create new housing developments. Modular and prebuilt units contribute to the solutions. Locally, the empty lots the Corp of Engineers own (because of buyouts) frustrate me, as they could be used as home sites for concrete slab (no basements) homes that are modest yet offer a young person (or family) an opportunity to enter home ownership. How can the state and municipalities partner with private builders/developers to make new and existing home sites available and affordable is a conversation I would like to have.
Lowery
I have never considered myself as a person with all the answers and have always leaned on others with more experience in certain areas before making a decision. I would work with the GOED and local communities to identify potential manufacturing and industry which will differ in various parts of the state, thus bringing more jobs to the state. As far as affordable housing I would work to bring various groups together including, local city leaders, developers, citizens and the Housing Development Authority to designate areas within the various municipalities where low-income housing could be built thus creating new neighborhoods within the community.
HOW IS THE STATE GOING TO MAKE UP FOR THE DOWNFALL IN REVENUE CREATED BY THE COVID SITUATION?
Monroe
I would wait, and see if and how much South Dakota is short. I would not raise taxes because people are giving enough and are financially stressed already. The governor is doing a wonderful job of working with the federal agencies on this issue, and I would like to see that play out. Nobody really has enough information to make a decision on this.
Chicoine
There has been a marked drop in tourism tax, video lottery tax, and travel spending. There has been a drop in hotels and lodging tax. There has been a decrease in eating establishment’s taxes. There has been a decrease in apparel and accessory stores sales tax. But, there has been an increase of sales tax from electric, gas, and sanitary suppliers, from food stores, and from home improvement sales. Therefore, the overall deficit in general revenue from predicted for April is only $18.1 million from predicted. I believe we have financial reserves that can at least partially make up for it. I had originally felt we were going to need a special legislative session this fall, as Governor (Kristi) Noem had suggested, but we need to wait and see if it is necessary. Even with more efficiency, we may need to cut some services. But I don’t think (I hope) it is going to be as bad as many of us had originally thought. We don’t at this time know what the cost to the state is going to be due to the increase in unemployment due to this crisis. We unfortunately are going to have to wait for those answers.
Mortenson
Fiscal prudence. We have always been a state that takes balanced budgets seriously. In difficult times, that commitment will be tested. The federal government has allocated over $1 billion to our state for COVID response. Unfortunately, the federal government placed strings on the funds so that they can only be used for Public Service Announcement ads and other expenses directly related to COVID. In these times, we don't need more PSAs. We need to pay our teachers and state employees, fix our roads, and keep our nursing homes open. I hope the federal government sees fit to cut the strings on those funds to soften the blow of revenue decline.
Weisgram
Unfortunately, business contraction is painful and difficult. I have been through a minor version of that and a combination of cost cutting, postponement of investments, innovation, perseverance, and prayer gets you through it. Furloughs, tapping reserves, federal government assistance are all in the mix, so there is no easy or contrite answer. On the bright side, never count out the resilience and drive of the consumer. To better oneself is a fundamental characteristic I have observed over several economic downturns and economic challenges. Super high-interest rates, oil shortages, substantial stock market downturns, droughts and low commodity prices, wars, and scandals – all have been reckoned with and somehow the U.S. economy recovers. Our free market economy and consumer will respond as confidence, risk tolerance, and economic freedom and drive emerge and grow. There are better days ahead.
Lowery
South Dakota has received $1.25 billion from the federal government as part of the stimulus package. The problem is, there are too many restrictions on how the money can be spent. As of now, the money cannot be spent on lost revenue. I know Governor Noem has been talking to (President Donald Trump) and the Department of Treasury about removing some of those restrictions. It would be my intent to help the governor and visit with Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson to gain insight on ways to go about removing some of those restrictions so the money could be spent where it is needed, lost revenue.
WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SOUTH DAKOTA, AND WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE DOING ABOUT IT?
Monroe
There are far too many serious issues … education, highways, county budgets, meth and prescription pain-killers, constitutional issues … to deal with. This is all still up in the air. These problems are all big problems and need to be dealt with one at a time.
Chicoine
The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on health care, unemployment, tourism, entertainment, the agricultural economy, and both small and large business will eventually pass. Another major problem is our education system. Currently, our teachers are among the lowest paid in the nation, and new graduates are leaving the state to seek higher pay elsewhere. The cost of a higher education is staggering. Those costs are born by the students, also forcing them to leave the state for jobs that will allow them to repay the debt. This is a huge permanent “brain drain.” We need to encourage more long distance learning so our students aren’t required to pay high prices for dormitories and often unwanted meal plans. They can return to campus for hands-on education. If we can train and retain high quality teachers for our elementary and secondary schools and make tertiary education more efficient, we can launch ourselves into higher paying jobs, an improved economy, and a better quality of life for South Dakota.
Mortenson
South Dakota needs to attract and retain bright young people - and not just in Sioux Falls. We need to be a land of opportunity for hard-working young people who want to start a family and get ahead. That starts with strong education and economic growth. We have a high quality of life, particularly for families. We need to be focused on the future - a future where our children and grandchildren have opportunities to move home, work, and raise their families. We can't be trapped in thinking only about how to get by this year, we need to be thinking about how South Dakota can thrive ten years from now.
Weisgram
In our district, we must respect our professional state employees and we must limit the leakage of state management jobs to other locations. I will be a strong advocate for both issues. Two, support and encourage the entrepreneur to bring innovation, variety, and investment to our district and state. I would love to be more engaged with GOED and tourism to see if I could help. Three, education is a foundational investment in our youth. Are there alternative funding sources to help support it? I understand we are a low-tax state and I appreciate the business-friendly environment. I may be a bit naïve, but I am bold enough to ask questions and possibly offer new solutions. That is the benefit of having a new perspective in the South Dakota House.
Lowery
I feel we should look at taking care of state employees' salaries and benefits and school funding first when developing the budget rather than balancing the budget on the backs of our state employees and our schools. With 50% of the general fund is going to education, I also think it is time to take a close look at the school aid formula to see how the money is being used and distributed among our schools and if adjustments need to be made.
