In the June 2 Republican primary, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., faces a challenge from Scyller Borglum.
Rounds, of Fort Pierre, and Borglum, of Rapid City, answered the same four questions as posed by the Capital Journal. Their answers are presented in the order that their names are on the ballot.
WHAT MAKES YOU QUALIFIED FOR THIS SEAT?
Mike Rounds
“I am a life-long resident; the Pierre/Fort Pierre community is my home. Jean and I have raised our family and built a business here. Our children and grandchildren call this community 'home.' In the private sector and in public service, we’ve invested here. My primary work-related experience was in insurance, working with individuals and businesses to succeed. This motivated me to work as their voice. I worked for District 24 as a state senator for 10 years; six of those as majority leader. Later, while I was governor from 2003-2011, South Dakota’s quality of life, economic prosperity, and opportunities flourished. In 2014, you sent me to the U.S. Senate, with South Dakota values and common sense. I return home nearly every weekend to this community. I serve on the following committees: Veterans’ Affairs, Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. I chair a cybersecurity subcommittee and a subcommittee with oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers. I’ve worked to increase funding for our military and care for our veterans. We’ve kept the Corps of Engineers in check as we continue to recover from the 2011 ‘Corps Flood.’ We’ve worked on funding for the border wall, confirmed 193 federal judges."
Scyller Borglum
“In my capacity as State Representative for District 32, I’ve relied on three main attributes in my background for lawmaking: business, engineering, and theology. Working in sales means working with and understanding people. Engineering means using data and information to problem-solve. Theology means governing both with compassion and the knowledge of right and wrong. Our Founding Fathers never intended for political careers to be lifelong. We are called to serve for a time and then go home to work in our chosen vocations. I committed to serving on behalf of South Dakota in D.C. for two terms (12 years) and then finish. As someone who can and does have a career outside of politics, I know this is not only possible but asked of us. My campaign has received no money from Political Action Committees (PACs). When I represent in D.C., it will be the voices of South Dakota that I have spent time listening to and working with these past years. I will NOT be representing PACs.”
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO BRING IN MORE JOBS AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO SOUTH DAKOTA?
Rounds
“At the federal level, we must continue to focus on jobs and the economy. I’ve worked to reduce burdensome regulations, eliminating eight regulations for every one that has been implemented. We’ve focused on tax cuts that hinder business expansion, wage growth and job opportunities. As South Dakotans, we must continue our outreach to businesses in other states to grow and expand here. Existing businesses need our attention as well. Every resource available to us – at the federal, state and local level should be fully utilized to facilitate a friendly business environment. The net effect will be improved wages and opportunities for employees, and wealth creation. I serve on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee where we have worked to roll back the heavy-handed Dodd-Frank provisions that were stifling home ownership. This has made credit more available for rural communities.”
Borglum
“As a senator, I would work with programs already established at the federal level to complement the work being done at the state level by Gov. Kristi Noem. We want these incentives to go to business and economic development rather than welfare programs. There are several lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of them is the very real need to have jobs and careers in this state that are resilient and flexible. Many industries and careers were able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, but the hourly jobs had a much more difficult time. Tourism is an important segment of our economy and yet we know those jobs are not resilient in the face of a national crisis. We need technical jobs and industries, and home-grown businesses. The national security and defense work that South Dakota is already involved in should be expanded. We have top notch universities and technical colleges which should be showcased across the country for business development."
HOW IS THE STATE GOING TO MAKE UP FOR THE DOWNFALL IN REVENUE BECAUSE OF THE COVID SITUATION?
Rounds
“The CARES Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund to help state and local governments respond to the pandemic. South Dakota received $1.25 billion from this. Unfortunately, it did not include the flexibility to use some of that money to replace state and local revenue shortfalls. I have introduced legislation that allows up to 25% of those funds already allocated to cover lost tax revenue, which funds vital services such as education, local law enforcement, fire departments, road construction and Medicaid services. This option doesn’t appropriate any new funds, but gives states like South Dakota, which have managed their budgets appropriately, greater flexibility. I believe pent up demand in the country will push shopping, sales and overall economic activity. Tax revenue for state and local governments in the coming months will improve as we continue to rebuild the economy.”
Borglum
“The short answer is, this year we will need to make use of available federal programs and tighten our belts considerably in the state budget. I proposed a mortgage payment deferral (not forgiveness, but deferral) for 12 months. We can offer homeowners a payment plan where we put payments on the end of the mortgage making it a 31-year rather than 30-year loan. This frees up a significant amount of money for monthly bills and financial commitments. We need to get back to work NOW. We need to continue practicing social hygiene and protect the vulnerable groups of people, but for those can and are able to work we must get our economy back up and running immediately.”
WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SOUTH DAKOTA AND WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE DOING ABOUT IT?
Rounds
“Our greatest challenge is also our greatest opportunity -- continuing to grow our economy, to provide a quality education for our kids and to keep South Dakota the best state to live, work and raise a family. This is why I’ve worked with President Donald Trump to secure our borders, cut taxes, chip away at Obamacare, reduce federal regulations and rebuild our military. We’ve focused on the judicial branch of government to guarantee we have federal judges who will enforce the law as opposed to legislate from the bench. But, we’ve also focused on enhancing infrastructure in rural states, improving health care for veterans, protecting second amendment rights and defending pro-life policies. Families provide most of the care, but when they can’t or if there is no family, the government has an obligation to defend those who cannot help themselves – the very young, the very old. I am conservative; the primary purpose of the federal government is the defense of our country and our freedom."
Borglum
“Our biggest crisis is our food security. National security includes a variety of subcomponents: energy, economic, cyber, and food security to name a few. Food security is the availability of ample and affordable food. COVID-19 shone a very bright light on the tremendous fractures in our agriculture community and food systems. We should not have foreign ownership of our food production or processing. Foreign ownership over our agricultural land, product, and processing means we as a country no longer have secure food. Programs like Mike Rounds’ EB-5, which target rural areas and invite foreign investors to buy a visa, are as reckless as they are reprehensible for selling off what we need to survive: food and the ability to produce our own food. We need mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) so our cattle producers have a level playing field. We need to break up the packer monopoly and increase the availability of meat lockers and custom butchers closer to the source (and as a mechanism for jobs in smaller towns).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.