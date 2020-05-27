Ginny Kaus - youth services coordinator Rawlins Library
What exactly do you do?
I am the children’s librarian for Rawlins Public Library. I have worked at the library for four years prior to starting as the children’s librarian this last February 24.
What are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities include planning, promoting, and supervising library activities for the youth. I am responsible for ordering, de-selecting, and processing children’s books. I am also in charge of the Storytime activities and Summer Reading programs. What might be surprising to some is, in spite of technology, children still love being read to, no matter the age. Reading opens up a child’s imagination. Research shows that if children read 1,000 books before kindergarten, their reading readiness skills are much higher than a child who is read to only once in a while. One book a day for three years equals 1,095 books.
What is one of the more fun aspects of your job?
I love working with people of all ages to find a great book or item that they are looking for. I enjoy seeing the excitement that people have when they come across a great item.
What is one of the ‘worst’ aspects of your job?
It can be frustrating when you can’t find something a patron is looking for, but with Inter Library Loans we can get almost anything! Come to your local library and check out a great book, audio book, movie, music CD, backpack, puzzle, magazine, or newspaper.
