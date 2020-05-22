For South Dakota’s U.S. House seat, incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson of Mitchell is being challenged by Republican Liz Marty May of Kyle. There are currently no Democrats signed up for this race. Absentee voting can already be done for the June 2 primary election.
Johnson and May addressed the same four questions. Their answers are presented in the order that their names are on the ballot.
WHAT MAKES YOU QUALIFIED FOR THIS SEAT?
Dusty Johnson
I am a work horse and I’ve proven I can get things done. A lot of politicians make promises but don’t deliver results. That’s not me. I said I was going to get a seat on the Agriculture Committee. Not only did I get a seat, but I fought for a leadership position on the USDA Oversight subcommittee. I was able to build a coalition of dozens of Midwest House members to get the prevent plant harvest date moved for farmers last year, which was a huge win for our producers. I’ve always said I have energy to burn and that hasn’t changed. South Dakota needs a representative who will work tirelessly for their interests. That’s what I’ve done during my first term in Congress. I will continue to be South Dakota’s work horse.
Liz May
I believe real life experience as an everyday South Dakotan will bring the most benefit to the citizens. I served six years in the State Legislature representing District 27. It was a humbling, interesting and educational experience. I served on the legislative committees of Education, Agriculture, Transportation, Energy, and in State & Tribal relations serving as vice chair. As a fourth generation S.D. rancher from Harding County, I understand the number one industry in South Dakota. My husband Avery and I operate our ranch on Pine Ridge Reservation. The number one industry in South Dakota is in trouble, which causes a great threat to not only the ranching industry, but to all South Dakotans. Agriculture brings in billions of dollars, which helps fund essential programs like education, and infrastructure. If agriculture fails, South Dakota fails. I have the knowledge and insight to a vast array of issues that directly and indirectly affect all of us. I know how to fix it. I am also run my community grocery store. My husband and I bought it and worked night and day for three years before we turned a profit. I understand the struggles of trying to make payroll with a small business.
WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO BRING IN MORE JOBS AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING TO SOUTH DAKOTA?
Dusty Johnson
In the last two months alone, the federal government has waived or thrown out more than 145 regulations. South Dakota doesn’t need more bureaucratic red tape. Federal regulations have a trickle-down effect - the more regulations, the more difficulty businesses will face in the free market. I will continue to support legislation that reduces federal oversight and gives power back to states and local businesses. During my first term, I supported the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act, a two-fold bill, focused on creating additional affordable housing units and creating jobs. This tax credit would incentivize builders to produce affordable units, support housing for veterans, and boost the amount of tax credits available in Indian Country & rural communities.
Liz May
Agriculture is South Dakota's number one industry, by billions and billions of dollars. South Dakota has 5 cattle per every person. We must stop the bleeding currently happening in the agriculture industry. Basic economics dictates we must take care of our largest industry first so the other industries can properly thrive. If our number one industry is thriving, all areas of our economy will flourish including lower unemployment rates and a stronger and more affordable housing market. Additionally, I’ve talked with South Dakotans across the state who have expressed extreme discomfort with high property taxes, high energy bills, and overall high housing costs, all of which I plan to investigate, as the next U.S. Representative.
HOW IS THE STATE GOING TO MAKE UP FOR THE DOWNFALL IN REVENUE BECAUSE OF THE COVID SITUATION?
Dusty Johnson
States like South Dakota are responsible and fiscally prudent - allowing us to keep our taxes low. I supported the CARES Act, which provided $1.25 billion to South Dakota for COVID-19 relief. Governor Noem has asked Congress to make these dollars more flexible to make up for lost revenues. I am fighting to make that a reality. Responsible states shouldn’t have to raise taxes in order to recover from this pandemic when there are federal dollars available to them. I’m confident we will get this done.
Liz May
First, we need to let our businesses open, and get people back to work. Immediately. Secondly, we need to address the agriculture industry. For years, ranchers have warned politicians that the agriculture industry was in trouble. We need to pass mCOOL, the Prime ACT, and put our American farmers and ranchers FIRST, and stop catering to the big corporate monopolies and foreign countries. COVID has forced us to look at our failed system, and if we don’t immediately put the American rancher and farmer first our number one industry in South Dakota will die. Lastly, the state needs to do the same thing taxpayers of South Dakota have to do - cut all unnecessary spending. We need to cut waste. We need to live within our means, and get a balanced budget. During my time in the legislature, I saw spending increase every year to the state budget. It’s unacceptable. We have to stop spending money we don’t have.
WHAT DO YOU CONSIDER THE BIGGEST PROBLEM (other than the afore-covered topics of revenue, jobs and housing) FACING SOUTH DAKOTA, AND WHAT DO YOU ANTICIPATE DOING ABOUT IT?
Dusty Johnson
I have been fighting for our farmers and producers since I was sworn in on January 3, 2019. It’s no secret our producers have had a tough few years- that’s why I fought for a leadership position on the Agriculture Committee. I’m focused on actions, not words - that’s why I’ve supported dozens of efforts focused on improving life for farmers and ranchers. When South Dakota farmers asked me to get the prevent plant harvest date moved, I led the effort in Congress and got it done. When our cattle producers raised concerns about unfair pricing and markets, I called for a USDA investigation and urged the president to get involved. When Nancy Pelosi proposed $0 for farmers & ranchers during COVID-19 relief debates, I built a Midwest coalition and secured $23 billion for agriculture. I support clear labeling of U.S. meat. It’s easy to say you want to go to Washington to fight for producers; it’s another thing to get it done for them. If you want action and not words, I’m the fighter you want in Congress. I’ll never stop working to ensure we have a strong ag economy, fair prices, and a strong supply chain.
Liz May
Agriculture brings in billions of dollars that benefit the state and every other industry. This is about every South Dakotan, every small business owner, our roads, and our schools. If there is anything to be learned from COVID-19, it’s that our elected and unelected bureaucrats have been asleep to the downfall of agriculture. I would demand for all imports to be suspended and reinstate Mandatory Country Of Origin Labeling. Work for state and local government incentives for small processing facilities across all states. Legislate for state meat inspections for all private and retail sales, including across state lines. The private sector needs to establish small meat processing lockers to take advantage of our huge population of livestock grown for consumption. I’m pushing for grant money to private citizens pursuing this. I’m also pushing for grant money for one or two moderate packs to process large amounts of beef from the region to be sent to urban areas. I am going to be the biggest, most vocal proponent of enforcing the existing laws against monopolies and unfair trade. The illegal market manipulation practiced by the big four packer monopolies will end and we will see true price discovery as well as fair market competition. The time for change is now.
