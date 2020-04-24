125 Years Ago (1895)
The stockmen of the range west of Pierre are of the general opinion that the shipments for this year will be lighter than for several years past. Last year saw a large movement of cattle and the high prices which have prevailed this year has prevented the usual stocking up of the ranges, though many young cattle have come in the past few weeks. These, though, will not be ready for shipment this fall. Some of the cattlemen place the shipments at but half the usual number, but three fourths is a very conservative estimate, and they may exceed that. While the prices for young cattle have advanced about $2 per head, they will not likely go much higher, as one old dealer puts it, “People will forego eating meat if beef gets too high, and the man who expects much more of a raise will be fooled.” The scarcity though is very likely to give higher prices for this year than last.
There is a decided improvement in Pierre property in the way of building, fencing, planting trees and vines, and putting in water service. Almost every property owner in the city is improving and beautifying his place in some way. Manager Cutting has a force of 20 men employed in extending the water mains and when completed will cover the city pretty thoroughly. The mains will be extended from Euclid Avenue on Tiffen Street to Attica street; on Hill street from Retreat to Broadway; on Broadway to Folsom avenue, and on Third street from Erskine to Decatur street. Most of the people living along the line of the proposed extension will connect with the service. Tony Hengel is putting in the water at his place in the Second ward and J. F. Dillon, of East Pierre, is doing the same. For a number of years our citizens have felt the hard times too much to secure water service and what comes with it, but the prospects are so much brighter for a prosperous year that people have gone to work with a new hope and a new energy that bids fair to make our city one of the most prosperous in the land.
The vacant store and residence buildings are rapidly filling up and the rental schedule is rising. There is scarcely a desirable building that is vacant at present, and a large amount of building and improvements are under way. The prospects were never better for a bountiful harvest, and people have taken hold with new vigor and hopefulness, realizing that the opportunities and inducements offered here are better by far than elsewhere. To be sure, Pierre is not as prosperous as we would all wish, but she manfully held her own during the great financial panic of two years ago, and since then has been steadily improving. The man who stands on the street corners and actually complains of hard times would go hungry in the land of milk and honey. It is the people who are fairly well satisfied with what they have got, and always on the alert to better their condition, that make enterprising citizens.
Milton Goodner, son of the clerk of the supreme court, met with a painful accident last week. He was playing on the lawn when he chanced to slip and roll over running a point of lead pencil into his back to the depth of an inch and breaking it off. Dr. Hoyt was immediately called to attend the wound and was compelled to cut it out. Master Milton is doing nicely at present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.