100 Years Ago
The fire department made a successful test of the Victor smoke mask January 9. The test was made by Chief Kehr, First Assistant Zumwalt, Treasurer Hall, Foreman Whiteman, Fireman Moline and Purkapile, with the assistance of Foreman McKay and Joe Ridgeway. A fire was started in the basement of Fire House No. 1 from shavings and smothered with damp cotton and wool cloth. The fumes were produced by formaldehyde disinfectant. The smoke and fumes were so dense that it was impossible to see a brother fireman unless you were within two feet of him. The time spent in the smoke and fumes was from 15 to 20 minutes without so much as a trace of the effect of smoke or fumes to the wearer of the mask. The boys say they could stay indefinitely in the smoke. The Victor smoke masks were purchased by the city to make the firefighting more efficient and lessen the danger of the firemen.
City water, light and gas bills are now due and become delinquent January 16. If not paid on or before the 15th, service will be cut off. Save trouble and expense. Call at the auditor’s office and pay your bill now.
50 Years Ago
Central South Dakota residents who want to try the daily fare of their pioneer forefathers will get the chance beginning Wednesday. The Red Owl Family Center in Pierre and other district Red Owl stores are offering buffalo meat, cut and packaged under federal regulations, for sale in the stores beginning on Wednesday. Pierre Red Owl meat department manager Lloyd Kannegieter said that 76 buffalo have been purchased from the Houck Ranch northwest of Fort Pierre and butchered at Rapid City at the Black Hills packing plant. The meat has been packaged in conventional cuts, and Kannegieter said that the prices are comparable to beef.
Spearfishing is paying off near Pierre. Two Minneapolis spear fisherman, John Albrecht and Butch Graber fished a total of 12 hours over Saturday, Sunday and Monday and took 18 northerns from Hipple Lake. They averaged 11 pounds, 4 ounces. The six largest went 28 pounds, 27 pounds 12 ounces, 27 pounds 8 ounces, 25 pounds 13 ounces, 18 pounds 7 ounces and 16 pounds 4 ounces.
25 Years Ago
The Republicans liked most of what GOP Governor Bill Janklow had to say Tuesday in a lengthy opening address to the Legislature, and Democrats were predictably a little less enthusiastic. Lawmakers of both parties were relieved, though, when the speech was over. It lasted nearly three hours. “It did create a real run on the restrooms,” quipped Senate Democratic Leader Lars Herseth. Janklow set the tone for the lawmaking session with a long laundry list of ideas and projects he intends to pursue, said Senate Republican Leader Mike Rounds of Pierre. “He painted a pretty rosy picture for South Dakota, and he feels very strongly that we need to keep government under control,” he said. Rounds said he was disappointed the governor made no mention of the lack of general pay raises for state employees in next year’s proposed budget. The GOP lawmaker favors a cost-of-living increase. Some issues, such as changes in the juvenile prison system and moving disabled people to community homes will be quarrelsome, legislators said. A good portion of Janklow’s speech focused on details of the property tax reduction approved last year and changes in the state education-aid formula. Removal of several sales tax exemptions and using video lottery proceeds funds the lion’s share of property tax cuts.
