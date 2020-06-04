State Historical Society’s “Picturing the Past” now available in paperback

In almost every South Dakota community, historic houses, government buildings, or commercial blocks stand as icons of the state’s past. A new paperback edition of “Picturing the Past: South Dakota’s Historic Places” from the S.D. State Historical Society celebrates these buildings.
According Jeff Mammenga, media coordinator Historical Society, authors Jay Vogt and Stephen Rogers provide context for the structures, which Scott Myers depicts in 78 black-and-white photographs.
“Picturing the Past,” was published in hard cover in 2006. It is the third volume in the society’s Historical Preservation Series. The paperback includes a new afterword by Vogt that reviews the current state of historic preservation, and tracks the changes that have occurred in the 15 years since the book’s original publication.
Through his images, Myers “calms the mind and focuses the reader’s attention on the austere beauty of South Dakota. The dry climate of the Great Plains creates a special quality of light, and Myers captures its brilliance as it washes over the buildings, articulating them in space,” wrote a reviewer for “Montana, the Magazine of Western History.” “Whether you are an avid reader of Great Plains history, a lover of architecture, or a student of vernacular landscapes and historic preservation, you will find this well-designed book a welcome addition to your library.”
“Picturing the Past” is the winner of an Education Project Award for Excellence in Historic Preservation and an Award of Merit from the American Association for State and Local History.
Vogt is director of the S.D. Historical Society and State Historic Preservation Officer. He is a presidential appointee on the National Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. Rogers works for the National Park Service and is a past director of the State Historic Preservation Office. Myers is a professional photographer who lives in Columbia, Mo.
“Picturing the Past” can be ordered directly from the S.D. Historical Society Press at sdhspress.com or by calling 605-773-6009.
