COVID – 19 has brought about many changes in our lives during these last seven months. One of them has been where we worship. I must say, although I have not been able to consistently gather with my church family, I have always enjoyed experiencing worship in other ways.
As a child I remember visiting my grandparents in Castlewood. If we were there on a Sunday, missing church was not an option. If we were visiting during the summer, we were expected to attend Bible School. The Lutheran church in Castlewood holds many memories for me, some I experienced, and some were told to me. My grandparents donated the land on which that church was built. My parents were married there. I was baptized there. I have attended weddings, funerals, confirmations, and other baptisms there. My grandparents had several wedding anniversaries there, and we celebrated my grandmother’s 100th birthday there.
Even though I have never been a resident of Castlewood, I have always felt welcomed, as well as the presence of God, in that building. I get to attend church with my parents and in-laws when we visit. My son and I stopped in to attend a Saturday evening service in Hartford to worship, as well as see our former pastor at his new charge.
My wife Jenny and I have been married for 22 years. Prior to that, we searched for a church where we felt comfortable together and wanted to be married. A place we felt welcomed as well as a worship experience that meshed with our different religious upbringings. During our church search we attended several different church services. I walked away with something from each experience that felt like a God connection.
After my mom was diagnosed with cancer, my Presbyterian parents stopped attending worship service regularly, mostly due to being in crowds with my mom’s compromised immunity. One Sunday while my wife, kids, I were visiting, my dad and I took a walk. The Gracepoint Wesleyan Church is just a couple of blocks from their house and has a great coffee shop. My dad and I walked in, got a couple of coffees, and started to walk around. Their contemporary service was about to start, so Dad and I brought in our coffees and had a seat in one of their sanctuaries. A member of the praise band came out and encouraged everyone who had a phone to take a picture and text someone, announcing that they were at church. On our walk back home, Dad told me it was refreshing to be surrounded by people who seemed full of the holy spirit. His own zest for worship was rekindled.
Church, however, does not have to be a building. In 2007, I started listening to contemporary Christian music on the radio. This carried over to finding more positive music with a Christian message. This led me to attend the Hills Alive Music Festival in Rapid City. We were in Memorial Park, but I had a great worship experience. Attendance was free, so many people were attracted that might not otherwise attend a Christian event along with others that were there for the worship experience.
I was impressed by the people I met from many walks of life, as well as great music I could sing along with in praise. I brought my family with me the next year. We have attended several times since as well as the Life Light festival near Sioux Falls. My children have both discovered bands that they enjoy that played at these festivals.
My wife and I took a trip to Sturgis one November to hike Bear Butte. Along the trail there were several tobacco ties as evidence of where people had stopped to pray. I could feel the Spirit alive within me that day in that place. The weather changed throughout the hike. It started calm; the wind picked up as we climbed. It even snowed for a while as we ascended. Once we reached the summit I prayed. I had no tobacco ties, but I did have some cookies in my pocket. I left them on the deck railing and watched the wind carry them away. I had a deeply spiritual experience that day with my wife.
In these COVID times I have enjoyed finding alternative ways of attending church. I listen to Lutheran Memorial’s service and Pierre First United Methodist’s service on the radio. I watch the One Hope Ecumenical service on Facebook Live or attend their service in the park. I also watch services conducted by pastors who I used to listen to in person. I listen to several different podcasts, Pastor Rick Warren’s Daily Hope, Focus on the Family, Family Life Today, The Alternative with Tony Evans, and Ravi Zacharias Ministries program – Just Thinking.
I will borrow my closing using Pastor Greg’s words from Pierre First United Methodist Church’s September newsletter. “…one thing is pretty clear. In the foreseeable future we will be a congregation that worships together – a portion in the building and another portion joining online or listening by radio. Let’s remember our covenant with one another to be the Church even if we are not all present in one space. Such physical circumstances have no power over the greater reality of being joined together in one Holy Spirit, no matter our location.”
Amen.
