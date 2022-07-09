Angler catches 39-inch walleye
Madison resident Rachel Stahl reeled in a 39-inch walleye while fishing at Cow Creek on July 1.
Stahl and her boyfriend were trolling with a bottom bouncer and blue spinner rig with a nightcrawler when she caught the walleye, which Stahl released.
“This was my first time to Pierre and it was definitely a worthwhile trip,” she said.
Congratulations to Bailey Wagner
Congratulations to Pierre resident Bailey Wagner, who was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minnesota.
Students must earn at least a 3.7 grade-point average to make the dean’s list.
King receives contractors group’s scholarship
Congratulations to Matthew King from T.F. Riggs High School for receiving a $500 scholarship from the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota Highway-Heavy-Utilities Chapter.
Recipients must be enrolled in a two-year post-secondary school or college and majoring in a field related to the construction industry. In addition, applicants must have good grades and commit to working in South Dakota following graduation.
More than $45,000 was awarded this year.
Lehman places in National SkillsUSA Competition
Pierre resident Isaac Lehman placed 24th in the welding competition during the recent SkillsUSA National Championships in Atlanta.
A student at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, Lehman was among 5,200 who participated in 108 competitions in career and technical fields. It is the largest skill competition of its kind in the world.
Akta Lakota Museum recognized
Tripadvisor recently named The Aktá Lakota Museum & Cultural Center in Chamberlain a 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award Winner for receiving good reviews from visitors.
Located on the St. Joseph’s Indian School campus, the center offers a living lesson on the American Indian way of life, both past and present. The free museum is open year-round.
Shocked to see bull moose near Pierre
Relatively new to Central South Dakota, I was shocked to see a bull moose 25 miles east of Pierre.
So I reached out to Nathan Baker, the regional terrestrial resources supervisor with South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks in Fort Pierre.
Baker confirmed that there are moose in the state, including in the Lake Louise area near Miller.
“It seems like there have been a couple there for several years and they are now popping up outside their normal range,” he said.
Game officials aren’t sure if the moose are migrating from neighboring states like Minnesota, which has a declining moose population, Baker said.
Game, Fish, and Parks has not discussed a moose hunting season.
“There’s not many out there right now,” Baker said. “I don’t know if they are doing much damage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.