Around the Community with Gwen

Miracle Treat Day success
The Dairy Queen at 519 W. Sioux Ave. in Pierre sold a record-breaking 7,228 Blizzards during Miracle Treat Day on Thursday.
“It was amazing to reach our goal (of 7,000),” General Manager Jen Uecker said.
For each Blizzard sold, $1 or more is donated to the Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.
The local Dairy Queen sold 6,620 Blizzards in 2018, 6,702 in 2019, 7,060 in 2020 and 5,401 in 2021.
All of the store’s 38 full- and part-time employees worked on Thursday.
Fennell makes dean’s list
Fort Pierre’s Ali Fennell earned placement on the spring dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Jones, Kintz make dean’s list
Pierre’s Grace Jones and Sabrina Kintz, both seniors at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, made the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Jones is studying liberal arts and Kintz is studying agriculture and natural resource science.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.66 grade-point average.
Five sisters gather for birthday
Pierre resident Marilyn Kinsman got together with her four sisters to celebrate their eldest sister’s 75th birthday last week.
Kinsman, 61, and her sisters, Darlene Hawley, 69, of Lake Preston and Donna Eide, 65, of Lake Norden flew from Pierre Regional Airport and stayed with the birthday girl, Janice Delany in Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. Their other sister, Jean Seibert, 63, of Shady Side, Maryland, joined them.
“When the sisters get together, there’s a lot of cackling and a lot of laughter,” Kinsman said.
They visited the Luray Caverns in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, where they saw the Great Stalacpipe Organ. Stalactites were selected from more than 3.5 acres of the caverns and altered to match the tone to become part of the world’s largest musical instrument.
They also went to nearby Cooter’s, which featured “Dukes of Hazzard” memorabilia. They recorded their rendition of the television show’s theme song “Good Ol’ Boys.”
A surprise birthday party was held for Delany on Sunday in Shady Side with close to 50 guests.
The sisters grew up on a farm in Hamlin County and came from a family of 13; six siblings have passed.
Kinsman moved to Pierre in 1988 after her late husband, Paul Kinsman, completed law school. The last time the sisters got together was for a May memorial service for their brother, Bob, who passed from coronavirus. Brothers Dale Geranen, 57, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Steve Geranen, 56, of Watertown joined them.
