McLaughlin man sentenced to life
A McLaughlin man will serve life in prison for sexually abusing two minors on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation.
After abusing one minor, Jerome Moses Goodhouse Jr., 31, threatened her and told her to remain quiet about what he did to her.
Goodhouse was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of witnessing tampering for the incidents that occurred in 2017.
South Dakota and 39 other states has reached a $391.5 million settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings.
South Dakota will receive $4.2 million from the settlement.
This is the largest multi state attorney general privacy settlement in the history of the United States.
“This is an important day for consumers who need to be able to make informed decisions in a transparent landscape,” state Attorney General Mark Vargo said. “We will always fight for the privacy rights of our citizens.”
Location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business. Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers.
The attorneys general opened the Google investigation following a 2018 Associated Press article that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”
A McLaughlin man convicted of first-degree murder will serve life in prison for the shooting death a romantic partner on the Standing Rock Sioux Indian Reservation.
In January 2021, a jury convicted Casey Lynn Crow Ghost, 44, for the Dec. 12, 2020, murder.
The victim’s body was discovered on Dec. 15, 2020, and an autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Crow Ghost told police the shooting death was an accident and a result of self-defense. Evidence gathered by police showed Crow Ghost murdered the victim with a handgun and did so with premeditation.
