Around the State Nov 29, 2022

Gas prices fall 12.2 cents in SD

Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations.

Prices in South Dakota are 24.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 12.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $2.79 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 a gallon on Monday.

State inmate dies of natural causes

A state prisoner died on Saturday of what appears to be natural causes.

Gregory Wyman, 68, died at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Wyman was serving sentences from Lawrence County for sexual contact with a child under 16.
