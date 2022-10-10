News Watch

The early voting area within the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre was a busy spot on Oct. 28, 2020.

 Nick Lowrey / SDNW

Despite the concerns of some lawmakers and citizens, South Dakota election officials are “very confident” that the state electoral process is sound and that the 2022 general election results will be accurate and valid.

As is the case in almost all states, the South Dakota electoral process has come under increased scrutiny since the 2020 election in which former President Donald Trump lost but has continued to claim the election was rigged and electoral processes in America were compromised.

