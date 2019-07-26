The South Dakota Discovery Center is holding a Baker camp at the Riggs High School Pro Start Kitchen August 8 - 5 from 9 a.m. - 12 noon.
During this camp, kids in grades 3 - 5 will learn the fine art to controlling giant colonies of microorganisms that expand flour and water into pillowy dough, how to set up a bake space, measure ingredients, and bake delicious creations. Students will start a sourdough culture, bake rolls and cookies, and make and toss pizza dough.
There is a $60 fee to attend the class (members are $52), and the class is limited to 20 participants. To register visit the event page on the South Dakota Discovery Center website: https://sd-discovery.org/event-3373204
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.