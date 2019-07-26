The South Dakota Discovery Center is holding a Baker camp at the Riggs High School Pro Start Kitchen August 8 - 5 from 9 a.m. - 12 noon.

During this camp, kids in grades 3 - 5 will learn the fine art to controlling giant colonies of microorganisms that expand flour and water into pillowy dough, how to set up a bake space, measure ingredients, and bake delicious creations. Students will start a sourdough culture, bake rolls and cookies, and make and toss pizza dough.

There is a $60 fee to attend the class (members are $52), and the class is limited to 20 participants. To register visit the event page on the South Dakota Discovery Center website: https://sd-discovery.org/event-3373204

