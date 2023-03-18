Following a frustrating loss versus Mitchell on Thursday, No. 6 seed Pierre returned to form versus No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament Consolation Semifinals on Friday at The Monument.
The Governors beat the Rough Riders, 56-46.
Senior forward Benjamin Heisler scored a team-high 23 points on 10-11 (90.9 percent) shooting, and he was clutch for Pierre down the stretch.
The veteran Gov tallied 15 in the second half and took over the fourth quarter, where he scored 11 of his team’s final 13 points.
Heisler said after his team’s win that it feels “amazing” to have a game like Friday at the state tournament.
“I just came out with a lot of confidence, and it helps that I play with guys like Jackson (Edman) and Lincoln (Kienholz),” Heisler said. “Jackson’s always looking to pass me the ball and find me under the rim, so that helps a lot with getting easy looks.”
Other Govs did damage against Roosevelt, as senior guard Kienholz finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Edman nearly posted a triple-double with eight points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.
He also blocked two shots for good measure. Edman said Pierre got those “first-game jitters out of the way” versus the Rough Riders, and head coach Brianna Kusler agreed.
“It definitely felt like we had settled into the environment of the state tournament, definitely played more like ourselves,” she said. “Starting off with a couple of dunks in that first quarter, it started to feel much more like Governor basketball than yesterday (against Mitchell). Yesterday, we were pretty tight.”
As a team, Pierre shot 26-of-42 (62 percent) overall, 2-of-6 (33 percent) from three-point range and 2-of-5 (40 percent) at the charity stripe.
The Govs also dished 16 assists and outscored the Rough Riders 46-28 in the paint.
“We did really well. When we share the ball, we’re a really good team,” Heisler said.
Pierre was in command early on, as the Govs started off with a 6-0 lead four minutes after tip-off and would later extend it to 10-3 with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
Roosevelt eventually responded and only trailed 12-9 after eight minutes of play.
In the second quarter, both teams found more success on the offensive end. Pierre outscored the Rough Riders 15-13 in the period and led 27-22 at halftime.
The Govs separated themselves a bit in the third quarter, as they grabbed their largest lead at 37-23 just over 2.5 minutes into action, which Pierre would match again late in the fourth.
But Roosevelt ended the period on a 12-4 run to make it 41-35 Govs entering the final frame.
Even though the Rough Riders never led in Friday’s contest, they got awfully close in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt trailed just 41-40 with just under six minutes left.
And from that point on, Pierre and its senior forward took over. The Govs ended their night on a 15-6 run, thanks in large part to 11 consecutive points by Heisler.
“I thought, offensively, the execution was outstanding down the stretch when we really needed it to be. For a lot of that, that was Ben, getting the ball inside to him, him finishing through some contact and just making some good, solid moves and utilizing his athleticism,” Kusler said. “His leaping ability — nobody can defend him in there when he initiates some contact, gets that defender to go back slightly and then finishes and absorbs through any sort of contact there as well. He really turned things up tonight and didn’t back down from anybody.”
Kusler also touched on her team’s defense, which held the Rough Riders to their third-lowest scoring total of the season.
“Roosevelt is extremely athletic. And to contain their ball handlers as well as I thought we did tonight is not easy. It took a collective effort of everybody,” she said. “Even when they did get by, our presence around the rim with our big guys there, it’s very discouraging for anybody to want to attack in there because of their presence. So, our guards and posts around the perimeter containing them was really solid.”
Kusler expressed the importance of Pierre getting its first win at this year’s state tournament.
“Nobody wants to come here and lose all three games, and one team does,” she said. “So we wanted to make sure we were at least setting ourselves up for 1-1 today and to be able to go and have an opportunity to be 2-1 leaving the state tournament.”
