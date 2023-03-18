Following a frustrating loss versus Mitchell on Thursday, No. 6 seed Pierre returned to form versus No. 7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the SDHSAA Class AA Boys State Basketball Tournament Consolation Semifinals on Friday at The Monument.

The Governors beat the Rough Riders, 56-46.

Austin Nicholson

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

