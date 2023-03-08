Girls may get their own wrestling tournament
Because of the growth in the number of participants, it has been proposed that a separate girls’ wrestling tournament be held next year. Currently the state wrestling tournament includes boys’ and girls’ divisions.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors heard about the proposal at its meeting Wednesday on March 1. The change will be voted on at the annual athletic directors’ meeting before being formally proposed to the board.
SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma told the board that the sport of girls’ wrestling has grown significantly during its three years of existence. He said the program started with 125 girls in 2021, grew to 284 participants in 2022 and this year the field of female wrestlers grew to 416.
Because of the growth in the number of participants, the state wrestling tournament days can go from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. “They are working long days at that tournament,” Soma said.
If approved by the athletic directors and the SDHSAA board, the tournament would take place next year in the week before the boys’ tournament at a venue to be determined.
States that have large enough venues are able to keep their boys’ and girls’ wrestling tournaments together, according to Dan Swartos, SDHSAA executive director. The only place with enough in the state is the DakotaDome at the University of South Dakota. Swartos said Vermillion would need to add 10 more motels to be able to handle the teams and spectators.
According to Soma, having the two tournaments on the same weekend in different locations isn’t an option. At some schools, both squads have the same coach.
Ejections in high school sports way up this year
The board also held a discussion about appreciation events for high school sports officials led to the revelation that there have been 87 ejections of players, coaches and fans at high school sporting events this year.
Soma said there have been 87 ejections this year compared to 30 last year.
The increase in ejections may be due to officials being more aggressive at taking charge of games, according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch. “We did encourage officials to take care of business,” Auch said.
Board member Eric Denning of Mount Vernon said at his school students have taken the message about the need for better sportsmanship home to their parents. He said students were reminded about how embarrassed they would be if the game was stopped and one of their parents was escorted out of the gym.
Students were told, “you need to go home and talk to your parents,” said Denning, who noted that behavior in the stands is 75% better since talking to the students.
Board member Kelly Mesmer of Harding County High School said he talked to an official who said “he’s appalled at the amount of technicals he’s given to players. They’re just not getting it.”
Auch noted that in some school districts, officials are expected to police the crowd as well as officiate the game.
“That’s what administrators are for,” Auch said. “It’s asking an awful lot of our officials.”
This winter has been tough on officials, as many games have been postponed and rescheduled due to weather. “Our officials are tired,” Auch said. “Their legs are just shot.”
Schools have had appreciation events for sports officials during the fall and winter sports seasons and more events are planned for April for the officials of spring sports. The sportsmanship tab on the association’s home page offers a look at some of the ways officials are being honored at South Dakota schools.
