Angie and Terry Nelson, left, Tarrah Peterson, and Jody and Shane Clarambeau during Bras for a Cause in Pierre on Saturday. Jody Clarambeau's mother had breast cancer and her family spoke as co-survivors during the fundraiser five years ago.
Amanda Carroll, organizer for Bras for a Cause, smiles during Saturday's event at the Ramkota Hotel, which raised a record $58,263.
Evan Wempe
Dan Fanger hams it up while modeling a bra on the auction block during Bras for a Cause on Saturday.
Evan Wempe
Amanda Carroll, organizer for Bras for a Cause, models a bra during Saturday's event, which raised a record $58,263.
Evan Wempe
Auctioneer John Peck, right, takes bids for a custom-made bra modeled by Blunt resident Dan Fanger during Bras for a Cause on Saturday.
Evan Wempe
Angie and Terry Nelson, left, Tarrah Peterson, and Jody and Shane Clarambeau during Bras for a Cause in Pierre on Saturday. Jody Clarambeau's mother had breast cancer and her family spoke as co-survivors during the fundraiser five years ago.
Dan Fanger never gets up in front of crowds. Yet, during Saturday’s Bras for a Cause fundraiser at Ramkota Hotel in Pierre, the 66-year-old Blunt farmer had enough alcohol to get on stage and model a bra accented with pheasant feathers and gold leaves, helping the event set a new fundraising record in the process.
Fanger did it for his sister, cancer survivor Crystal Kinkler, also from Blunt.
“It’s hard to embarrass me,” Fanger joked on Monday.
The story gets better.
Kinkler’s other brother, Kenny Fanger, purchased the bra made by Kinkler’s daughter, Victoria, for $3,000.
The donation helped the 19th annual event raise a record-breaking $58,263, organizer Amanda Carroll said. The previous high was $29,400.
“We had huge support this year from a lot of businesses,” Carroll said. “We saw a lot of generosity. People were buying items up for auction and donating back to cancer survivors.”
Proceeds help victims in Pierre and Fort Pierre with medical expenses, travel and anything not covered by health insurance.
Keynote speaker and cancer survivor Vicki Walters, who teaches at Georgia Morse Middle School, had her eye on a pheasant mount, which Jody Clarambeau purchased and gave to Walters.
Carroll felt quite moved by Walters’ presentation about beating breast cancer twice.
“The audience was laughing and crying,” Carroll said.
Former Pierre resident Myrna Buckles, who lives in Nicaragua, made a quilt for Carroll using T-shirts from past Bras for a Cause events. Carroll donated it to the live auction.
“I didn’t feel right keeping it,” she said. “It needed to go to cancer survivors.”
Bryan Hanson, co-owner of Fort Pierre Livestock, purchased the quilt for $7,500 and gave it back to Carroll.
“He said ‘there’s only one person this blanket belongs to and gave it to me,’” she said. “I was in the corner crying just because he gave me that. I literally gave him the biggest hug.”
Carroll is acquainted with Hanson. Her late uncle Devern Peck of Pierre, who died on May 2 at age 66, worked for Hanson for 20 years.
“So that made it more sentimental,” Carroll said.
She felt skeptical about reaching this year’s $40,000 goal.
“It was kind of funny,” Carroll said. “When my mom added everything up and I added everything up and my twin brother added everything up, we could believe it.”
Hughes County Commissioner Connie Hohn, who with her fellow commissioners personally purchased a $300 table for 10 county employees to attend the fundraiser, said Carroll does an amazing job.
“She has a passion for it and it shows,” Hohn said.
She had also asked Dan Fanger to model the bra for the auction — Hohn and Kinkler are childhood friends.
“They (Kinkler’s brothers) are are very close to their sister and very supportive,” Hohn said.
Carroll noted that Pierre-based Grossenburg Implement kicked off the fundraiser with a $5,000 donation.
The fundraiser will continue through the week. For every large pizza purchased at Country Cowboy stores, $2 will go for Bras for a Cause, Carroll said. Stores are located at 620 N. Euclid Ave. and 1619 N. Harrison Ave., both in Pierre, and 301 W. 1st Ave. in Fort Pierre.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT - Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.