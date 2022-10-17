Dan Fanger never gets up in front of crowds. Yet, during Saturday’s Bras for a Cause fundraiser at Ramkota Hotel in Pierre, the 66-year-old Blunt farmer had enough alcohol to get on stage and model a bra accented with pheasant feathers and gold leaves, helping the event set a new fundraising record in the process.

Fanger did it for his sister, cancer survivor Crystal Kinkler, also from Blunt.

