The South Dakota Department of Health warned two businesses over a three day period in the capital area had an individual able to transmit the disease COVID-19, they said in an email Saturday morning June 20.
The time period was from June 12 through 14.
On Friday June 12 in Pierre at the Fieldhouse at 2013 Eastgate Ave. from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., on both Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, across the river at The Chuckwagon, 112 N. Deadwood St., in Fort Pierre from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. both evenings, the press release said.
“Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates and time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited,” the release said.
The state advises if symptoms develop, do not just go in and see your provider, they ask you call ahead and schedule an appropriate appointment to avoid risk to others, the state said.
Both Counties added new cases on Saturday June 20. One in Stanley and for a fifth consecutive day, with six days in the last seven, Hughes County added two more cases.
South Dakota saw 67 new cases of COVID-19 with no new deaths, the state said.
The vast majority of individuals have just been community acquired, state head epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said Friday. “…Individuals who, there’s no specific identification of what their exposure was, which is in its nature the definition of community spread, when we are not able to tie individuals back to a specific exposure.”
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
