In its summer agenda of free public concerts at the Steamboat Park amphitheatre, the Capital City Band performed “Pops for Mom & Pop” on Wednesday, July 10.
For this, the band’s sixth concert of this summer, director Larry Johnson chose a variety of popular tunes spanning from the 1920’s through the 1980’s. The Senior Citizens Center served root beer floats. Audience members bring their lawn chairs or a blanket.
The instrumental pieces included “The Entertainer,” “Stranger on the Shore,” “A Fifties Time Capsule,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Georgia On My Mind,” “A Sixties Time Capsule,” “The Roaring Twenties,” “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” and “The Eighties.”
Shown are just some of the sections and individuals of the Capital City Band.
