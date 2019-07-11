The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a new tool giving tribal governments the ability to directly input data and gain access to the FBI’s National Sex Offender Registry (NSOR) using the Tribe and Territory Sex Offender Registry System (TTSORS).
The system connection is available to all tribal governments already participating in the Tribal Access Program, which allows information sharing between tribal and federal government criminal information systems.
TTSORS is a no-cost registry system provided by the Justice Department’s Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking (SMART). The department developed the connections which allows tribes to submit new and updated sex offender information directly from TTSORS to NSOR.
“Standing Rock has always had a priority of ensuring public safety,” said Mike Faith, Chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. “Technological advances to our systems ensure that our SORNA staff are able to input offender information and get back in the field while ensuring compliance is maintained.”
The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Title I of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, requires that, when an offender initially registers or updates his or her information in a jurisdiction, that the state, tribe, territory or District of Columbia must submit immediately the information to NSOR as well as other jurisdictions where the offender has to register.
