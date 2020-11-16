The emergency sirens went off in Pierre about 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16; but they should be disregarded, Fire Chief Ian Paul told the Capital Journal. A sort of glitch that was getting fixed caused the long sirens to sound for several minutes, but Paul said he was getting it cleared up and there was no emergency.
False Alarm In Pierre
