A fire alarm sounded Thursday afternoon, just after 12:30, at T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre.
Pierre Fire Department responded immediately, and the student of Riggs evacuated expeditiously, giving the firefighters the room they needed to find the issue.
The issue ended up being a faulty fire alarm on the third floor near Riggs Gymnasium, according to Paula Tronvold, Pierre Fire Department assistant chief.
“They don’t know if it was old, or dirty and just got dust in it, but it was faulty,” she said. “Nobody pulled the alarm. So we had to inspect the area. We appreciated the school’s cooperation while resolving the problem.”
The crew inside, because there was no smoke or fire, carefully searched the area to make sure it was just a faulty detector, and there would not be any threat to the students once they returned to class.
After the faulty detector was discovered and dealt with, the all clear was given, and students filed back in through the main entrance past seemingly relieved teachers and administrators acting as human door stops.
