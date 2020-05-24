T.F. Riggs High School seniors were not about to let the complications associated with COVID-19 stop their graduation festivities in the school parking lot, Sunday, May 24 in Pierre.
Because of social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, school officials made a prerecorded ceremony with speakers. Officials handed out diplomas to groups of 15 in a drive-by jump out, get diploma, have photo taken and get back in, ceremony.
Full details will be available in both print and online versions on the Capital Journal on Tuesday.
