A special prayer vigil throughout South Dakota is being sponsored by KSLT radio station.
The push is that people can get out of their houses for a few minutes, and show support for medical teams, particularly at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
The special prayer vigil is with Power 90.3 KSLT today, April 9, starting at 6 p.m. Central Time. Listen online at www.kslt.com.
People are asked to go directly to your local hospital parking lot. Find a parking spot; keep your hazard lights on; stay in your car; and listen to 90.3 KSLT. During the approximately 15 minutes of the vigil, listen to a special song and prayer on-air with Jamie Knapp.
The organizers of the event hope to pack hospital parking lots, showing support for staff, and letting them and their patients know the community is surrounding them in prayer support.
“Two of our radio stations are coordinating this event; Power 107.1 KSLT and 97.9 The Breeze,” said Tammy Egermier, office manager. “We have been talking about this event on both of our stations during our morning shows, and the word has spread like wildfire. We have gotten calls from several communities, including Pierre.”
Power 107.1 KSLT features Christian Contemporary music, and 97.9 The Breeze features contemporary worship and songs. 88.3 KLMP features encouraging talk and teaching programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.