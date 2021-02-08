Although 54% of South Dakotans voting in November, including a narrow majority of those in Hughes County, chose to legalize recreational marijuana, this is now on hold because a Sixth Circuit judge in Pierre has ruled Amendment A unconstitutional.
Monday, Circuit Judge Christina Klinger sided with Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller in their efforts to declare Amendment A invalid. Arguments in the case were heard Jan. 27.
According to Thom and Miller, this was proper because of Amendment Z, which passed in 2018, “to protect our state Constitution.”
“The judge’s ruling today solidifies the protections that were sought in the previous passing of Amendment Z,” Thom stated via Monday news release. “It is an honor to defend our state constitution, and I appreciate the judge ruling in our favor today.”
“I am pleased with the court’s decision today, though I realize that the Supreme Court will likely have the opportunity to address our constitutional concerns on their merits,” Miller added.
The plaintiffs’ arguments focus on the what Klinger said was unconstitutional drafting and proposal of the issue as a constitutional amendment. First, they cite this clause in Article XXIII Sec. 1. of the South Dakota Constitution: “A proposed amendment may amend one or more articles and related subject matter in other articles as necessary to accomplish the objectives of the amendment; however, no proposed amendment may embrace more than one subject.”
Second, the pleadings emphasize that Amendment A is a Constitutional Revision rather than a Constitutional Amendment, and thus was passed via an unconstitutional process.
Klinger was appointed to her post in February 2019 by Gov. Kristi Noem. The governor has been very clear about her opposition to Amendment A.
“I wholeheartedly believe that Amendment A is bad for our state, and we’ll be very clear about my opposition to it,” Noem said on Jan. 29.
I applaud Judge Klinger's ruling!
Wake up fool. This judge is an embarrassment & a disgrace. She needs to be thrown off the bench. Kiss your friend krusti goodbye
What a monstrous injustice! - This mumbo jumbo about "protecting the constitution" is just the lamest of excuses for robbing the citizens of their voice. - The police who filed the action were following Noem's orders. - She just killed democracy in South Dakota! We are now a fascist state, ruled by a corrupt, illegitimate minority.
If this were truly about the oh-so-important "procedural errors," then prove it. The election showed that most South Dakotans want to end the destructive, fraudulently enacted marijuana prohibition.
So, if it was just about the errors. -- DO what the citizens of S.D. have directed you to do and legalize marijuana by the legislature - immediately!
By all rights, no person in South Dakota should ever be arrested or even ticketed for possessing marijuana. The people have spoken. And the rulers (not leaders) told them to GTH.
Sounds like a good case for impeachment.
