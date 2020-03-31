Stanley County teachers and staff members sponsored a parade March 31, through Fort Pierre, to connect with students who have been out of school because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials called it a Staff Parade and promoted it on social media.
The event, planned mostly since late last week, was fairly informal. Mayor Gloria Hanson said on Tuesday she wasn’t aware and needed to find out more about it.
“It’s not really a parade,” Greg Swanson, chief deputy at the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, which provides police work for Fort Pierre, said. “The school called it a parade, but it’s more of a caravan. It’s a very low-key thing.”
The event was a string of vehicles with administrators, teachers and other staff members driving through the city’s neighborhoods, honking and waving to show students and their families they miss them, said Swanson, who said his wife works at the school and was in on the planning.
“The caravan — parade — was for school spirit,” school receptionist Michelle Sterling said. “It was to tell the students that we miss them dearly and hope all are doing well. It was an all-staff parade — principals and all the kindergarten-through-12th-grade teachers able to make it, and some other staff. All were invited.”
Elementary Principal Terri Mehlhaff posted this on the school’s Facebook page: “We did our best when choosing a parade route, to be able to drive through all parts of Fort Pierre. Please understand that we are not able to drive by everyone’s home. Please consider walking down a block or two so you and your family can enjoy. We can’t wait to see everyone, and it’s supposed to be a beautiful day.”
“Beginning at Parkview Auditorium, we will drive through the south area of town, and then make our way back through neighborhoods throughout Fort Pierre, ending at River Bluffs,” according to Mehlhaff.
“We will not be throwing candy; it’s just honks and waves. We will be driving slowly and obeying all the traffic laws,” said Sterling.
Such a caravan — parade — does not require any sort of city parade permit from the city of Fort Pierre. The need for a parade permit comes into play only if traffic is diverted on U.S.Highway 83/state Highway 1806, Hanson said.
“Then, we have to get a permit from the Department of Transportation and we always do that for the Fourth of July parade,” she said.
The idea for the caravan parade came from news stories about such events in other South Dakota communities, as the pandemic has kept teachers and students out of school, Swanson said.
Hanson checked up on the idea, too, on Tuesday.
“I did go on the school’s Facebook page, which I hadn’t done for a few days,” Hanson told the Capital Journal. “You know, the prom was canceled, so I think this was partly because of that. The teachers and staff felt a need for there to be more connections with kids, beings they are being educated at home. So I have to give them an A-plus for effort.”
But Hanson had a concern that the parade might have led to less social distance.
“They are not going to be able to drive by every student’s home,” Hanson had said. “And I don’t want people to gather at corners to watch the parade go by.”
Led by a fire truck from the city’s Volunteer Fire Department station, the parade avoided the city’s main path, the state/federal highway (except for crossing it at lights and stop signs) and didn’t require any law enforcement presence, Swanson said.
“It was nothing like the Fourth of July parade,” he said. “It’s just kind of a morale-boosting thing for both the staff and students, and the community in general.”
