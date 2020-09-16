Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz unloads the ball as Yankton's Dillon Ahrens, 67, applies pressure during their Eastern South Dakota Conference football game on Friday at Yankton's Crane-Youngworth Field.

 James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan

The Pierre Athletic Department announced on Wednesday evening that they have made the decision to postpone the scheduled football, volleyball and soccer games for the remainder of this week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

This happens as school officials announced on Monday that five students are now infected with COVID. The number of infections is not due to update publicly until Monday.

Athletic Director Brian Moser told the Capital Journal in a news release that he has been working with the Athletic Directors for Tea, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Yankton and Douglas to ensure that an opportunity to reschedule events at later dates and time. The Govs were scheduled to play Tea Area Titans in football on Friday in a battle of highly ranked teams. The soccer teams were scheduled to compete against Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday. The Govs volleyball team was scheduled to host the Yankton Gazelles on Friday evening, and the Douglas Patriots on Saturday morning.

At this current time, all middle school events are still scheduled to be played on their current scheduled time and date. Other high school sports events are also going to be considered in the near future, with more discussions with coaches and administration to ensure the safety of the athletes and communities.

