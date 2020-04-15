SDPB examines the health, social and economic impact of COVID on Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls and the pork industry and ag economy in South Dakota.
Join host Stephanie Rissler and guests on the next episode of South Dakota FOCUS, Thursday, April 16, 8pm (7 MT) on SDPB1 and SDPB.org/live.
Guests Include:
- Craig Andersen – President, South Dakota Pork Producers Council
- Matthew Diersen – Professor & Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist, SDSU
- Taneeza Islam – Executive Director, South Dakota Voices for Peace & South Dakota Voices for Justice
- Dusty Johnson – U. S. Representative
- Dr. Dustin Oedekoven, DVM – South Dakota State Veterinarian
- Doug Sombke – President, South Dakota Farmers Union
- Robert Thaler – Professor & Extension Swine Specialist, SDSU
South Dakotans are invited to join the conversation by texting 956-7372 or emailing SDFocus@sdpb.org
