The city of Pierre’s water department is asking citizens to voluntarily reduce water use today to help reduce sewer flows due to a collapsed sewer main. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

As a precautionary measure, because of the sewer line collapse, the swim beach and beach house at Griffin Park are closed until sewer line repairs are complete.

Brad Palmer, city utilities director, and his crews are working on the situation.

