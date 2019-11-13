Growing Up Together is holding a breastfeeding class Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Avera St. Mary’s. Call 224-3189 to register. Cost is $10.00. This class is open to all expectant mothers and dads. Support people are welcome to attend this class as well.
Class instructors are Amanda Stoeser and Mandy Steen, certified lactation counselors. Scholarships are available upon request.
Making the choice to breastfeed is one of the most important choices a family will make for their infant. Breastfeeding provides a special bonding time for mother and baby. Breast milk has a perfect balance of nutrients to make it easier for baby to digest and to enhance early brain development.
Growing Up Together is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing quality parenting and prenatal education. Growing Up Together is a Capital Area United Way Participating Agency.
