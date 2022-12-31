Storms impact blood donations
The recent winter weather has affected the travel plans of many midwestern families. However, it is also affecting your local blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center has seen more than 216 appointment cancellations. Donor centers have opened late or closed early and many mobile blood drives have been canceled.
On average, blood donations drop by more than 4,000 in December compared to the rest of the year. According to Vitalant, the last two weeks of December are the lowest annual donation period — a worrisome trend.
It takes donors of all blood types to meet all patients’ needs. Type O blood and platelets are most urgently needed. Type O can be used for most of the population and platelets, which are critical in helping to stop bleeding, must be used within a week of donation.
With each cancellation it lowers the amount of blood on the shelf for local hospitals. Hospitals that treat traumas need to have a sufficient amount of blood products on hand in order to treat trauma patients. A single automobile accident can use up to 50 red blood cell units.
Trauma patients aren’t the only patients who are relying on the steady blood supply. Cancer patients are the number one recipients of blood products and can use up to eight platelet units per week. Other surgeries needing blood products include organ transplants, heart surgery, childbirth, anemia and more. Human blood can not be manufactured which means the only way your local hospital can receive blood is from blood donors.
Those interested can visit Vitalant.org and put in their zip code to find the blood drive nearest them. They can also call 877-25-VITAL to make an appointment or ask any questions they have about their ability to donate blood.
CAP assists Feeding South Dakota
The Civil Air Patrol in South Dakota is assisting Feeding South Dakota and other agencies in their efforts to feed South Dakotans who have been snowed in for over a week because of winter storms. The operational support was approved on Tuesday by the Civil Air Patrol National Headquarters. Three members of the Pierre Composite Squadron participated as personal volunteers assisted Feeding South Dakota at its Pierre warehouse.
“(It was) Awesome!,” Cadet Airman Stuart Smith with the Pierre CAP squadron said. “We got almost a full pallet of potatoes bagged.”
Recent winter weather resulted in 20 mobile distributions being rescheduled before year-end statewide. Those at the non-profit are grateful for the assistance.
“Our ability to continue to operate our hunger relief programs while also meeting the emergency food requests in Central South Dakota relies on volunteer support,” Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota said. “Having the Civil Air Patrol step up and help us with these efforts has been a great display of how organizations can come together to support our state.”
“This humanitarian effort is one of the reasons Civil Air Patrol exists,” Lt. Col. Todd Epp, SDWG incident commander for the mission, said. “We are glad we can assist Feeding South Dakota in their important efforts in providing food security for our fellow citizens on the snow-bound Native American tribal lands and elsewhere.”
If called on, CAP may transport food as directed by Feeding South Dakota, as well as pack food and other supplies.
Statesman Spotted Tail presentation
The South Dakota State Historical Society’s virtual “History Talks” author speaker series features professor emeritus of Native American Studies at the University of Montana Richmond Clow, speaking about his book, “Spotted Tail: Warrior and Statesman.”
Clow’s work on Spotted Tail is the first full length biography of the Sicangu Lakota leader written since the 1960s. In it, the author uses firsthand accounts from tribal and nontribal sources, government records, and published works to establish Spotted Tail as both a warrior and a statesman. Clow’s voluminous research into contemporary news accounts, including interviews with Spotted Tail, provides a wealth of information about his views and actions.
Spotted Tail (1823-1881) left his mark on the Northern Great Plains. He was not a hereditary chief but developed his standing over time, first proving himself a capable warrior and later a persuasive negotiator.
As white settlers encroached on Indian lands in ever greater numbers, Spotted Tail decided to forego engaging in prolonged conflicts, including those led by Red Cloud and Crazy Horse. Instead, he determined to negotiate with the United States to secure a homeland, education, employment, and other necessities essential to the future of his people. Had Spotted Tail chosen to fight, Captain John G. Bourke wrote in 1891, “neither North nor South Dakota, Wyoming, nor Montana might now be on the map.”
Not all Lakota people agreed with Spotted Tail’s philosophy, and his heavy-handed tactics earned him enemies.
On Aug. 5, 1881, Crow Dog, a fellow Sicangu leader at Rosebud Indian Agency, shot and killed Spotted Tail, ending years of rivalry. Even in death, Spotted Tail continued to have an impact as Crow Dog’s conviction for his murder made its way to the United States Supreme Court, ultimately impacting tribal sovereignty.
This free virtual event will be held on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. To register, go to sdhsf.org/events.
