Here's a look at some key data points regarding money owed to the state of South Dakota and the state’s attempts to collect it through the Obligation Recovery Center.

  • 3,000 — Number of people who lost their licenses or vehicle registrations due to unpaid debts in fiscal 2019.
  • 18,000 — Number of people who lost their ability to buy a hunting or fishing license due to unpaid debts in fiscal 2019.
  • 110,571 — Number of active debt accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center, including from 84,256 state residents and from 26,258 non-residents (some of the total accounts referred are no longer active.)
  • $8.7 million — Amount of money collected by the South Dakota Debt Obligation Recovery center since 2017.
  • $81.8 million — Amount of debt owed on accounts held by the Obligation Recovery Center.
  • $57.3 million — Amount owed by South Dakota residents on accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center.
  • $24.4 million — Amount of debt owed by non-residents on accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center.
  • $27 million — Amount of debt referred to the ORC by June 30, 2019 that was 10 or more years old, meaning it likely will be difficult to collect.

Source: State of South Dakota

Tags

Load comments