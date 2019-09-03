Here’s a look at some key data points regarding money owed to the state of South Dakota and the state’s attempts to collect it through the Obligation Recovery Center.
- 3,000 — Number of people who lost their licenses or vehicle registrations due to unpaid debts in fiscal 2019.
- 18,000 — Number of people who lost their ability to buy a hunting or fishing license due to unpaid debts in fiscal 2019.
- 110,571 — Number of active debt accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center, including from 84,256 state residents and from 26,258 non-residents (some of the total accounts referred are no longer active.)
- $8.7 million — Amount of money collected by the South Dakota Debt Obligation Recovery center since 2017.
- $81.8 million — Amount of debt owed on accounts held by the Obligation Recovery Center.
- $57.3 million — Amount owed by South Dakota residents on accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center.
- $24.4 million — Amount of debt owed by non-residents on accounts referred to the Obligation Recovery Center.
- $27 million — Amount of debt referred to the ORC by June 30, 2019 that was 10 or more years old, meaning it likely will be difficult to collect.
Source: State of South Dakota
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.