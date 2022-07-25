Pierre Capital City Little League 12U All-Stars went 1-2 over the weekend, losing their chances to advance to the region tournament in Indiana.
Pierre defeated Rapid City 7-6 in a Friday thriller and then lost 4-13 to Sioux Falls and 3-8 to Harney. Sioux Falls and Harney played on Monday for the state title. The results were not available as of press time.
In game one, Kaden Goodlander hit a walk-off single to win the game against Rapid City. Pierre was down 6-3 in the bottom of the last inning for the comeback.
“That was probably the highlight of the weekend,” Pierre Coach Matt Northrup said.
Both offenses were strong at the plate, with both teams collecting seven hits each. Porter Hunsley toed the rubber for Pierre, allowing five hits and four runs over three and one-third innings and striking out seven.
Hunsley, Goodlander and Will Eilers all collected multiple hits for Pierre. Goodlander hit a double.
During Saturday’s game, Pierre fell behind early to Sioux Falls. Pierre also struggled to contain the high-powered offense, giving up 13 runs.
“They’re just a good baseball team,” Northrup said about Sioux Falls. “We were having some trouble fielding the ball cleanly and they tacked on a couple runs every inning.”
Sioux Falls scored four runs in the fourth.
Maddox Dokken was tagged with the loss for Pierre, allowing six hits and eight runs over three and one-third innings while striking out five. Alec Eilers threw one and two-thirds inning in relief.
Brecken Fuhrman went 2-for-2 at the plate for Pierre, including a double. Will Eilers also hit a double for Pierre.
In the final game on Sunday, Pierre was down 4-3 going into the last inning.
“This was a good baseball game. It looked like it was going to be another good finish,” Northrup said.
Harney scored four runs in the final inning to secure the win.
Fuhrman pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.