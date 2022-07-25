Capital City 12U All-Stars

The Pierre's Capital City Baseball Association team took third place during the Little League State Tournament.

Pierre Capital City Little League 12U All-Stars went 1-2 over the weekend, losing their chances to advance to the region tournament in Indiana.

Pierre defeated Rapid City 7-6 in a Friday thriller and then lost 4-13 to Sioux Falls and 3-8 to Harney. Sioux Falls and Harney played on Monday for the state title. The results were not available as of press time.

