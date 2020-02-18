Celebration of women’s suffrage continues March 1 at Cultural Heritage Center

Alice Paul, a national suffrage movement leader from New Jersey, unveils the ratification banner at the National Women’s Party headquarters in Washington, D.C., after the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920.

 Photo courtesy Smithsonian Institution

The celebration of women’s suffrage continues at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 1.

Liz Almlie will present “A Movement of Many: Stories of Women’s Suffrage in South Dakota.”

There is no cost to attend the program. And, since the event will be held on the first Sunday of the month, there will also be free admission to the museum.

Almlie has worked for the South Dakota State Historical Society as a historic preservation specialist since 2011. She is presently serving as the state coordinator for the National Votes for Women Trail project of the National Collaborative of Women’s History Sites.

Almlie has written an article on stories of place in the South Dakota suffrage movement for a 2020 issue of “South Dakota History,” the State Historical Society’s quarterly publication.

“Liz has been diligently researching the suffrage movement in South Dakota for the past few years, and she has uncovered a treasure trove of information and stories that few have ever heard before,” said Museum Director Jay Smith.

Program attendees are also encouraged to view the museum exhibit, “‘The Right is Ours’: Women Win the Vote” in the Observation Gallery of the museum. The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 3, 2020.

The museum is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.

Tags

Load comments