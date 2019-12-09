The 16th annual “Christmas on the Prairie” concert was held at the National Historic Landmark, St. Anthony of Padua Church, in Hoven, on Dec. 8.

The production, entitled “O Morning Star,” was under the direction of Thomas Fortner, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor, as well as Michael Coyne, Hoven, and Dr. Timothy Woods, Northern State University Chamber Singers director.

The S.D. Symphony Orchestra accompanied the singers. On stage were Robin Steitz, nationally known soprano soloist; Lilly Karrer, guest soprano soloist; John Cassens, baritone soloist; The NSU Chamber Singers; and the 59-member All-Faiths Regional Festival Choir with singers from 14 South Dakota communities and three other states.

Tom Roberts of Sioux Falls returned to again give narrative continuity throughout the production. Colleen Simon was this year’s event coordinator.

Proceeds from the concert and following gala reception go to St. Anthony’s Foundation for the ongoing care and restoration of St. Anthony’s historic church.

