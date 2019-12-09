The 16th annual “Christmas on the Prairie” concert was held at the National Historic Landmark, St. Anthony of Padua Church, in Hoven, on Dec. 8.
The production, entitled “O Morning Star,” was under the direction of Thomas Fortner, South Dakota Symphony Orchestra assistant conductor, as well as Michael Coyne, Hoven, and Dr. Timothy Woods, Northern State University Chamber Singers director.
The S.D. Symphony Orchestra accompanied the singers. On stage were Robin Steitz, nationally known soprano soloist; Lilly Karrer, guest soprano soloist; John Cassens, baritone soloist; The NSU Chamber Singers; and the 59-member All-Faiths Regional Festival Choir with singers from 14 South Dakota communities and three other states.
Tom Roberts of Sioux Falls returned to again give narrative continuity throughout the production. Colleen Simon was this year’s event coordinator.
Proceeds from the concert and following gala reception go to St. Anthony’s Foundation for the ongoing care and restoration of St. Anthony’s historic church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.