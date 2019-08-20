'A 180 turn' and 'It’s coming anyway' dominates Industrial Hemp Study Committee

South Dakota's 2019 legislature charged the state’s Industrial Hemp Study Committee to "study the regulation and cost of implementing an industrial hemp program. What are the economic impacts of the production and sale of industrial hemp? What are the potential costs or challenges for law enforcement? Study requirements for registration, licenses and permits; as well as seed certification and access.”
When the members of the study committee met Tuesday, Aug. 19, in Pierre, they faced what they called a 180 degree turn when comparing previous experts’ information with presentations from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Public Safety. Committee members were also inundated with the reality that industrial hemp is coming across South Dakota, and originating from in-state reservations, no matter what.
The testimony heard by the committee included the following:
North Dakota Dept. of Agriculture
The August 19 public meeting began with North Dakota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring giving several minutes of background on how his department is addressing research on industrial hemp in his state. He then fielded questions from the committee for almost an hour.
North Dakota is still looking at its hemp program as research, Goehring told the committee. Everything is documented by the 30-40 current growers; such as when planted, temperatures, cultivated ground, what fertilizers, even what tools used.
“I’ve been told from producers, and from other states, the last thing you want is a marijuana plant anywhere near your hemp crop. You don’t want cross pollination,” said Goehring. Having a crop destroyed because it tests more than 0.3 percent THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, marijuana's active ingredient) is just too expensive. As far as law enforcement, with all the required paperwork and quantities needed, “If you have a baggy of ‘hemp’ seed, I would ask why, and then ask where we can get it tested,” said Goehring. So far N.D. has destroyed only one field, and that was not because of THC testing, but because of no license.
North Dakota Dept. of Agriculture has 74 full-time employees, and 40 seasonal and part-timers. “We try to have everyone cross-trained. For the hemp program, we just put more responsibility on these people.” Goehring said his state’s highway patrol “has bigger fish to fry; meth and others.”
Committee member Representative Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission) asked the same thing of all testifiers; how tribal relations are being handled. Bordeaux said the tribes in South Dakota are going ahead with producing hemp, and transportation across states is legal because of the federal Farm Bill Act. Goehring has been working closely with tribes, and has a memorandum of agreement to go on the land for testing.
“The interpretation we have gotten back on this is the product can move across state and tribal lines. Everything being told, it is a federal law and federal law supersedes state law. Theoretically, a person could apply with the federal program,” said Goehring.
Goehring said producers should be cautious and start small.
“The last few harvests, people have been disappointed," he said. "Costs are high and labor intensive, the return is going down, and like most oil seeds if it sits around being stored it can go rancid. It is not going to save the farm. It is a rotation. It may start out growing like a weed, but it’s all about management, about marketing.”
Montana Dept. of Agriculture
Andy Gray, hemp program coordinator for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said his state’s 277 hemp growing applications required locations and varieties grown. The first licence is to purchase seed, then there is a production license. “We are not receiving any general funds this year. We are not providing any funding for testing. We are self sustaining,” said Gray.
Gray said the industry helps regulate hemp, such as some processors will not take harvests unless verified to come from their seed. Banks may or may not issue loans, and they want everything legal. Then there is getting and keeping any kind of crop insurance. “And, we are still anticipating some guidance from the federal government,” said Gray. In response to Bordeaux about tribes, “No issues so far,” said Gray. “Our law enforcement is very proactive. I’ve heard nothing but cooperation with federal and state law,” said Gray.
South Dakota Dept. of Agriculture
Kim Vanneman, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, and Dani Hanson, policy advisor for SDDA, gave a comparatively longer presentation against industrial hemp in South Dakota, then defended their department’s position against industrial hemp during committee questioning.
The department’s “costs and staffing resources are dependent on regulatory programs. All states are different. We don’t have enough funding for full time employees (FTEs) for industrial hemp,” said Vanneman. After Vanneman said her department cannot predict the costs and FTEs needed for something so new as industrial hemp.
Committee member Rep. Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade) asked how the department handled the recent dicamba pesticide issue. “The first year put a lot of strain on the staff. Then came the middle of the crisis, and drift complaints went down,” said Vanneman.
Vanneman’s department has concerns over hemp bi-products; hemp meal cannot be used for feed. Committee member Nancy York (R-Watertown) agreed that she was concerned about North Dakota using some hemp bi-product as livestock ‘bedding’ and not worrying about cows eating their bedding.
Committee chair Representative Lee Qualm (R-Platte) asked why Vanneman’s presentation is a complete 180 degree turn from other presentations, such as North Dakota Dept. of Agriculture’s.
“He was representing one agency. This is more than an agriculture issue,” said Vanneman. “Hemp has THC in it; that is part of the plant.”
Vanneman was forced to admit she has not called her counterparts in other states to ask about industrial hemp. And, responding to Bordeaux, “To this point, none of the tribes have reached out to us,” said Vanneman. Bordeaux said, “The tribes are already planning on doing something. When the tribes move forward, the state will have to deal with transporting (of hemp). The tribes are not going to wait for you all.”
South Dakota law enforcement
Testimony by Craig Price, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, and Rick Miller, commander of the S.D. Highway Patrol could be summarized in that industrial hemp production and processing in South Dakota would “essentially decriminalizing marijuana possession.”
Drug dogs cannot tell the difference between hemp and marijuana. “Hemp is cannabis,” said Price. There is no road-side test for hemp versus marijuana, at least not to determine less than 0.3 percent THC.
Price said the cost of testing at a state lab, the time involved and thus the holding of a perishable crop, and the loss of officers’ and dogs’ sense of smell as a test, all “will make small cases against marijuana null and void.”
In response to the 180 degree from Goehring’s information, Price said,
“He is focusing on his Department of Agriculture. I am focusing on public safety.” In response to Bordeaux’s recurring point, “I am not aware of any discussion with our department and the tribes,” said Price. Price cautioned about problems with the newness of the hemp industry, “It’s hard to solve problems when you don’t know what all the problems are,” said Price.
South Dakota Dept. of Health
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health, warned the committee to not compare each state, because of their different starting points and testing capacities.
“We are certainly looking at what we need to determine the differential,” said Rysdon, adding that her department would need a $370,000 piece of lab equipment to test hemp for the percentage of THC. There are other concerns, such as lead in hemp’s CBD oil.
Rysdon was told to put together a package of costs, including FTEs and equipment, to be addressed in the state’s budget. “These expenses are going to happen whether we legalize industrial hemp or not,” said committee member Senator Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls). “We can’t guess; need to know these things before we can put together a budget.”
Industrial Hemp Study Committee
Not until the committee meeting was almost over were the members made aware that Governor Kristi Noem’s submitted list of 315 questions to House and Senate leadership were now available through a link. Noem’s administration urges legislators to carefully consider the unknowns surrounding industrial hemp, which is exactly what the committee was created to do.
The committee’s first meeting, July 11, resulted in eight pages of minutes. Guest speakers included Keith Rogers, chief of staff Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA); Doris Hamilton, hemp program manager, KDA; and Joe Bilby, general counsel, KDA. Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Slinker, operations division Kentucky State Police, also testified. Another speaker was Steve Bevan, president GenCanna Global, and member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, Lexington, Kentucky.
Public testimony during the first meeting included Ken Meyer of AH Meyer & Sons, Madison; Don Haggar, state director for Americans for Prosperity, Sioux Falls; and Mitch Richter, South Dakota Farmers Union, Huron.
The Industrial Hemp Study Committee will next meet October 17 at noon in the Capitol in Pierre.