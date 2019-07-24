AAA collects supplies to help local school students

Back-to-school time is coming soon. In an effort to help local schools, AAA is collecting school supplies through August 4 at all nine AAA retail locations in South Dakota.
The campaign encourages AAA associates, members, and the general public to donate new, unused school supplies. After the donations are collected, AAA associates will deliver the supplies to their chosen school.
“AAA aims to ensure students have what they need when they get to school, which not only takes pressure off families, but gets the school year started right,” said Marilyn Buskohl, manager of public and government affairs, AAA South Dakota.
School supplies may be dropped off at all nine AAA locations in South Dakota:
Pierre 201 E Sioux Avenue
Aberdeen 1715 S 6th Ave SE
Brookings 1812 6th St SE
Mitchell 1600 N Main St.
Rapid City 815 St. Joseph St.
Sioux Falls 1300 Industrial Ave.
Sioux Falls 3701 W. 49th St.
Spearfish 1700 N. Main
Yankton 2503 Fox Run Pkwy
When dropping off donations, the public is encouraged to take AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intexticated” pledge. AAA’s multi-year initiative, “Don’t Drive Intoxicated — Don’t Drive Intexticated” campaign links the impact of drinking and driving with distracted driving.
Research shows both are comparably dangerous, killing and injuring drivers, passengers, pedestrians and cyclists. A person using a cellphone while driving is four times as likely to be involved in a crash as drivers who are not.
Motorists can also sign the pledge online at AAA.com/dontdrivedistracted.
A recent AAA poll of South Dakota motorists found that 90 percent are very or somewhat concerned for their safety due to other drivers being distracted by electronic devices. Yet, despite the growing concern, 68 percent say they see more drivers around them distracted by electronic devices every day.
“With more distractions than ever and the school year about to begin, motorists need to make a new commitment to put the phone away and watch out for students,” said Buskohl.