Avera PREP helps students’ and fills workforce

A four-day job shadowing is being done by 10 area college students at the Avera complex in Pierre. They are learning through the Pre Healthcare Experience Program (PREP).
Learning by actually being in the field, these freshmen and sophomore pre-healthcare students have “come back home,” according to Sigrid Wald, communications and public relations coordinator for Avera Health, to get their foot in the door for their future professions.
These 10 participating students are from central and western South Dakota communities. They are: Caleb Lusk, kinesiology/pre-physical therapist, Pierre; Camden Breitling, pre-med, Miller; Chelsy Lesmeister, pre-nursing, Eagle Butte; Emily Petersen, pre-med, Pierre; Isabelle Lehman, pre-med, Pierre; Jazzmin Wendt, pre-nursing, Rapid City, Joseph Rysdon, pre-med, Pierre; Josie Jarosch, pre-nursing, Box elder; Michele Schoenwald, pre-nursing, Marion; and Riggs Sanchez, pre-med, Pierre.
“I came to PREP because I am going into biochemistry for pre-med,” said second-year Augustana University student Sanchez. “I wanted to see a more broad view.” This comes from someone who is also working as a patient-care technician at Saint Mary’s Avera for the summer. “There (at work) I see one end of medicine, and now in PREP I get to see all ends of what goes into the medicine field.”
Avera PREP is a summer experience designed to give college students firsthand experiences into what is involved on a day-to-day basis in the field, and at Avera specifically. The program has been used in other Avera facilities in the state, but this is its first implementation in Pierre’s Avera.
During the four-day event, Monday through Thursday, July 22-25, freshmen and sophomore college students meet with and shadow a variety of healthcare providers. They also meet with Avera workforce consultants for tips on career planning and applying for jobs.
“Workforce acquisition and retention is a concern for us,” said Wald. “This summer experience of shadowing and orientation is very personalized. It is good for them, and a great opportunity for recruitment.”
The group got a tour of the Careflight airplane, while the Careflight on-duty crew explained how this “mobile Intensive Care Unit” can be used to save lives.
“This is only one of the things the students will experience. There are really learning opportunities at all stages; ICU, Emergency Room, Oncology and other departments,” said Natalie Nagel, workforce consultant for Avera. “The Pre Healthcare Experience Program (PREP) is really unique for pre-med students in rural healthcare, as is the Frontier and Rural Medicine (FARM) program for medical students.” Coming later this fall, Avera in Pierre will start a resident program, first with two medical people, then going up to four per year.