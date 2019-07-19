Boards and Commissions for Monday through Friday, July 22-26

State government continues all year, not only during the January through March time when the legislature is in session. Most working days, various boards and commissions meet across the state. People may attend these meetings, or many meetings may be heard live through telephone conferencing.
Monday, July 22
Water and Natural Resources Board (with Department of Environment & Natural Resources), 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. CST, telephone conference. The agenda is to designate a signatory in absence of the chairman for Tripp County Water User District Intercreditor.
Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations (second 2019 meeting), at 10 a.m. CT, in Room 362 of Capitol in Pierre. Commissioner Liza Clark, Bureau of Finance & Management, will discuss revenues, expenditures, reversions, transfers, and the proration of interest earnings for fiscal year 2019. The Dept. Revenue and the Legislative Research Council (LRC) will update fiscal year 2020 general fund revenue projections. LRC staff will summarize the Board of Regents response to the Letter of Intent regarding the University Centers. The Governor's Office of Economic Development will present on the Reinvestment Payment Program. The committee will discuss dates/sites for interim state facility tours. The full agenda is on the LRC website http://sdlegislature.gov. Committee members are co-chair Senator John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), co-chair Representative Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls), Senators Justin Cronin (R-Gettysburg), Brock Greenfield (R-Clark), Jack Kolbeck (R-Sioux Falls), Ryan Maher (R-Isabel), Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), Jeff Partridge (R-Rapid City), Margaret Sutton (R-Sioux Falls), and Jim White (R-Huron), and Representatives Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown), Randy Gross (R-Elkton), Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Lance Koth (R-Mitchell), Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls), Doug Post (R-Volga), and Michael Saba (D-Hartford).
Tuesday, July 23
Aeronautics Commission of South Dakotan (with Dept. of Transportation), 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. CST conference call (Inter-call dial-in number is 866-410-8397, code is 128 918 22 55). The agenda includes a report from Deputy Secretary Joel Jundt, fuel tax funding request at Britton Municipal Airport, financial assistance agreements, and financial support for Lake Area Tech aviation program.
Wednesday, July 24
SD Council on Developmental Disabilities (with Dept. of Human Services), 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. CST, at AmericInn in Chamberlain. Agenda includes budget update; national conference update; grant applications for shared living Advance, shared living LifeQuest, Supporting Families Community of Practice, Unified Champion Schools Year 2 Special Olympics SD, Best Buddies International; Division of Rehabilitation Services update; budget request for state fiscal year 2021 & Federal fiscal year 2020 requests; and 5-year state plan 2017-2021 update.
Family Support Council (with Dept. of Human Services), 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. CST, Hillview Plaza in PIerre and via phone (call 866-410-8397, code 3173173481). The agenda is to advise the Division of Developmental Disabilities regarding the Family Support 360 Brochure.
Game, Fish and Parks Commission, 1 p.m. via teleconference (public may listen from the GF&P Large Conference on the 2nd Floor of the Foss Building in Pierre; GF&P Sioux Falls Regional Office (Outdoor Campus East) in Sioux Falls; GF&P Rapid City Regional Office (Outdoor Campus West) in Rapid City; and the GF&P Watertown Regional Office. The agenda is to finalize Emergency Amendment to Containment Water Rules to Include Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case. The rule change would allow GF&P to designate Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case as containment waters thus requiring boaters to follow decontamination rules.
Thursday, July 25
The Electric Services in an Annexed Area Study Committee (first 2019 meeting), 10 a.m. CT in Room 414 of the Capitol in Pierre. The interim committee was created through 2019 Senate Bill 66. The agenda includes presentations by the Public Utilities Commission, electric cooperatives, municipal owned utilities, and investor owned utilities. Time is reserved for public testimony. Committee members are chair Senator Alan Solano (R-Rapid City), vice chair Representative Thomas Brunner (R-Nisland), Representatives Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission), Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood, Spencer Gosch (R-Glenham), Tim Reed (R-Brookings), and Senators Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), Susan Wismer (D-Britton), and Jordan Youngberg (R-Chester).
Chiropractic Examiners Board (with Dept. of Health), 12:45 p.m. - 2 p.m. CST, teleconference (call 605-668-9017 for access information). Agenda is to approve preceptor applications.
Transportation Commission (with Dept. of Transportation), 9 a.m. - noon CST, at DOT Becker-Hansen Building in Pierre (listen live - http://www.sd.net/bhb/). No agenda is offered.
Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. CST, in Room 413 in Capitol in Pierre. Agenda: application by Crowned Ridge Wind LLC for wind energy facility in Grant and Codington counties (proposal for a public liaison officer); application by Sweetland Wind Farm LLC for a wind energy facility and a 230-kV transmission facility in Hand County; adjustment to Black Hills Power Inc. cogeneration & small power production service simultaneous net billing generation credit rates; request for electric service boundary change between Northern States Power Company (Xcel Energy) and Sioux Valley-Southwestern Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Sioux Valley Energy); application by Tatanka Ridge Wind LLC for a wind energy facility in Deuel county (filing fee not to exceed $308,000 with an initial deposit of $8,000); application by Crowned Ridge Wind II LLC for a wind energy facility in Deuel / Grant / Codington counties (filing fee not to exceed $412,500 with an initial deposit of $8,000); filing by NorthWestern Corporation for contract with deviations with Dan & Jerry's Greenhouse; requests for use of Federal Universal Service Support by Valley Telecommunications Cooperative Association, by Fort Randall Telephone Company, by Kennebec Telephone Company Inc., by James Valley Cooperative Telephone Company, by Northern Valley Communications LLC, by James Valley Wireless LLC, by Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority, and by Beresford Municipal Telephone Company.
Friday, July 26
Cosmetology Commission (with Dept. of Labor & Regulation), 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CST in the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. To join via teleconference, dial 866-410-8397, code 5816742095. No agenda has been posted.
Commission on Equal Access to Our Courts (with Unified Judicial System), 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. CST, in Room 132 in the Capitol in Pierre. The agenda is the distribution of approximately $60,000 of grants to applying organizations “to provide efficient, effective and economical service to indigent South Dakota citizens.”