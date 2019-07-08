Pierre School District finalizes $1.1 million budget increase

Members of the Pierre School District board approved a fiscal year 2019-2020 total budget of $30,191,845, a 3.8 percent increase ($1,098,387) over the previous year. This, if all spent, leaves $1,522,789 in reserves.
District Business Manager Darla Mayer explained the budget before it was approved.
The general fund, the largest single fund in the school district’s budget, is $19,594,556, a 3.4 percent increase ($642,623) over last year. This represents a 5 percent increase in salary increases for certified, classified and administrative personnel, and a 5.4 percent increase in extra duty/activity contracts. Though the staff has been reduced by one administrative office position, six positions have been added. Three of these are legally required elementary positions to help improve attendance, completion of homework, tutoring, and the Jumpstart Kindergarten program.
The Capital Outlay fund — for buildings and grounds — is $3,533,487, a 7.6 percent increase ($249,102) more than last year. Two notable items are the summer 2020 replacement of the Riggs building roof and the Jefferson gymnasium floor. The fund also includes upcoming security enhancements.
The Special Education fund, admittedly very heavy in staffing, is the most unpredictable fund. It is $4,100,272, a 3.3 percent increase ($131,260) over last year.
If a number of special needs students move into the district, the budget would need to be increased, perhaps drastically.
Currently, according to Mayer, the district has 340 such students, out of approximately 2,700 total students. Special Education includes certain students until they are past the age of 21. Mayer said that number is expected to increase over the next few years.
The Bond Redemption fund will no longer be needed after August of 2020.
It is $1,361,738, a 4.1 percent increase ($53,514) over last year. This is the payment of principal and interest for bonds issued for major additions constructed on the high school and the middle school. The principal payment increases annually.
“Our taxpayers will feel the reduction,” said Mayer.
The School Lunch fund is $1,570,400, a 1.4 percent increase ($21,888) over last year. Even with a 5 percent salary increase for all staff, the “all other items” (mostly food) is well over half of the budget.
The Other Proprietary Fund is $31,392, with no increase over last year. Out of this fund comes the summer strength and conditioning program, for which participants pay $100 for the summer. It also includes the high school summer school, for which there is “a small fee for certain students for credit recovery,” said Mayer. In the Pierre School District, drivers’ education classes are not paid by or through the district.
Mayer stressed that this budget and its resulting reserves is if “every penny is spent,” though she has worked in every fiscal year to have a budget that is a tiny bit over-anticipated, thus expecting to not spend every penny.
In other business, the board approved some changes in leadership and new terms of office.
Cari Leidholt will take over as board president. This is the third time she has held the position.
Dan Cronin is the new vice president.
Leidholt and Joan Adam took their oaths of office, each beginning a new term.
Members of most standing committees remain the same. Leidholt and Randy Hartman make up the new Safety Committee. The Capital Journal remains the official newspaper for legal publications. Yearbook prices remain the same at $45. The truancy policy remains the same, with the administration able to request city and county law enforcement officers to assist in the enforcement of the compulsory attendance laws.