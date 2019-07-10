Capital Area Boys & Girls Club gets $20,000

The South Dakota Community Foundation presented a $20,000 South Dakota Fund grant to the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area. This grant is to help with upgrades for a mobile technology room.
“The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is extremely thankful for being the recipient of the SDCF grant,” said Becky Spoehr, director Boys & Girls Club. “The club will use the funds for new, updated technology. This will include mobile technology carts that will hold and charge the new laptops as well as an interactive screen. We will make a greater impact on our club youth by providing new opportunities and experiences by offering Boys & Girls Club of America technology curriculum, improve the quality of programming in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) and offer more resources for our homework and tutoring program.”
The Boys & Girls Club became a part of Capital Area Counseling Services in 2009. At that time, they were serving 50 children. Over this past year, they have served more than 464 children. This nonprofit is getting a new building and are planning upgrades for a mobile technology room. Their current equipment can only handle current membership numbers. Recent recruitment efforts focused on teens will increase the demand for technology.
“The SDCF is proud to partner with the Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area as they work to increase membership,” said Ginger Niemann, SDCF senior program officer. “Providing a safe haven for area youth where they can grow, learn and thrive is paramount.”
The South Dakota Fund is an unrestricted fund that makes grants in support of culture, economic development, education, health and human services. The SDCF awards grants throughout the year to nonprofits that meet vital and diverse needs across the state. Learn more by visiting https://sdcommunityfoundation.org/for-nonprofits/sd-fund-grants/.