Compete in Make it with Wool contests

The 2019 Make It With Wool district contests have been scheduled in Aberdeen, Parker, Brookings, and Newell.
Categories for the contests include pre-teen, 12 years old and younger; Juniors, 13-16; Seniors, 17-24; adults, over 24; and professional. Other divisions include: made for others, wearable accessory, recycled article, and novelty, quilt, & afghan’s. There is something for everyone.
The SD Make it With Wool contest is sponsored by the SD Sheep Growers Association and the American Wool Council.
Contests will be held at:
- District 3: Aberdeen, Saturday, August 17, judging in the Home Arts Building, Brown County Fair, starting at 11a.m. The public revue starts at 3 p.m. The district director is Rebecca Leonard, 605-450-8567.
- District 5: Parker, Monday, September 9, judging at Grace Lutheran Church, 490 1st Street, starting at 5 p.m. Contact Lavonne Meyer, 605-351-4502.
- District 4: Brookings, Saturday, September 14, judging at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1010 8 th St. S (corner of Medary Ave. and 8 th St S), starting at 9 a.m. :00 AM. The district director is Dianne Perry, 605-546-2190.
- District 1 and 2: Newell, Thursday, September 19, judging in the NVN Sr. Center, with the style show at the Newell Golf Course, starting at 3:30 p.m. Contact district director Ida Marie Snorteland, 642-5123.
The 2019 State Contest is in Spearfish, September 28, during the South Dakota Sheep Growers Meeting.
For more information about the district and state contests, and to receive an entry blank, contact Ida Marie Snorteland, director South Dakota Make It With Wool, at 642-5123, or Snorteland@blackhills.com. View the website at http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org/make-it-with-wool.html.