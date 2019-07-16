Democrats see $19.4 million state budget surplus differently

In a news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that South Dakota closed the 2019 budget year on June 30 with a $19.4 million surplus. The state general fund budget ended with lower expenditures, but ongoing revenue also finished lower than projected levels.
“My first take-away,” said Representative Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), “is South Dakotans don’t spend money we don’t have, but we don’t spend money we do have. The state has not kept up with what we promised the schools. We have many unfunded and under-funded programs across the state. This year we did a better job, such as with nursing homes, but we didn’t do enough. They (nursing homes) and Medicaid concern me, and how these will affect the next budget.”
“It’s good for us; it’s a surplus,” agreed Representative Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls). “We did make advances with our 2020 budget, but we are lagging behind.”
“I wasn’t really surprised we wound up with a surplus,” said Senator and Minority Whip Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls). “The revenue income is lower than expected, and that is a concern.”
This was in response to Noem’s release that included, “Ongoing general fund revenue for fiscal year 2019 was lower than estimates adopted by the Legislature in February by $4.4 million, or 0.3 percent. Sales and use tax receipts are the state’s largest revenue source, and grew by 3.7 percent over the prior fiscal year, but still finished the fiscal year $9.9 million below estimates.”
“I am worried our revenues were lower than expected," said Nesiba. "Was this just a short-term deviation, or an ongoing trend? If that continues we are going to have to make hard decisions. I am worried about our next budget.”
“It’s been five years plus that have not been very friendly with agriculture," Cwach continued. "Our farmers are holding back their spending, and their revenue leads to the rest of the state holding back on its spending. We are a sales-tax based state.”
“We only have a limited source of funding," said Duba. "These budget reserves need to be considered in 2020. I know we are making a difference, but not enough. We did some good things with our funding, but we have a long way to go.”
“Part of the savings came in a decrease in Medicaid eligibles and utilization (fewer people and less spent on services). At first glance it’s great," said Nesiba. "Thing is, we don’t know why. People may be getting jobs (many could be entry-level) or otherwise no longer qualify for Medicaid. It is possible people now don’t have good enough insurance or are just not insured.”
Duba said, “We have serious needs in our state, in particular nursing home closures, mental health funding, the need for addiction treatment - in particular for our inmates in the women’s prison. We need more public education funding; many districts are opting out.”
“Even with a 10 percent increase to our nursing homes," Duba continued, "we are still going to experience closures because we have not closed the gap with what Medicaid pays and what is needed (in operating costs). We need to think differently as we come into this 2020 legislative session. We can sit here and sugarcoat everything, or we can face the reality that the funding continues to need money for where we need to be.”
“I think this is a third or fourth year with budget surpluses, and the third or fourth year when South Dakota has been near the top in student loan debt,” Cwach said.
Nesiba said, “The surplus also creates opportunities; some things are not funded and some things we are behind on. We gave one-time money for education, when it should be ongoing. We’ve done a good job of holding school districts accountable, but we have to keep ourselves accountable. We should use about $4 million on schools, then about $2 million to try to catch up to what we intended to do for schools in 2016. The problem is we end up with one-time money, when we need ongoing care.”
“I don’t know if online sales taxes will make a difference,” said Cwach in response to Noem’s release, which stated: “It’s still early, but it is prudent to have not budgeted for any additional sales and use tax from online and other remote sellers given the fact that this year’s overall sales tax numbers didn’t hit their projections. We’ll continue to monitor the data coming to see how the Wayfair decision and the subsequent tax changes impact our state’s bottom line.” .
Noem’s release stated that, by law, the fiscal year 2019 surplus of $19.4 million was transferred to the budget reserve fund. The state’s budget reserve fund now has a balance of $145.1 million and the general revenue replacement fund has a balance of $44.0 million, for a total reserve of $189.1 million.